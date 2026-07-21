NJ State Police Tell Gun Dealers Third Circuit Rifle and Magazine Ruling Takes Effect July 31

New Jersey State Police have notified federally licensed firearms dealers that the Third Circuit’s decision striking down the state’s bans on common semiautomatic rifles and standard-capacity magazines will become effective July 31, 2026.

The communication, sent by the New Jersey State Police Firearms Dealer Investigation Unit, acknowledges the en banc ruling in Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs v. Platkin and says state officials are developing instructions for dealers and gun owners.

“We are aware of the Third Circuit’s decision in ANJRPC v. Platkin, which is effective July 31, 2026,” the NJSP email states. “We are working with the Office of the Attorney General to develop practical guidance for New Jersey residents and businesses in light of that decision.”

That is a notable admission from the agency responsible for regulating New Jersey gun dealers. The state may despise the ruling, but its own police agency is now preparing dealers for the decision to take effect.

Dealers Await the Fine Print

Middlebrook Firearms, a gun shop in Green Brook, shared the NJSP communication on Facebook and said it will continue complying with existing restrictions while awaiting the promised guidance.

“Like many of you, we’re excited by this historic ruling,” the dealer wrote. “At the same time, we believe it’s important to be informed and prudent.”

Middlebrook added that it will follow current state and federal laws until the decision’s effective date. That is a sensible position for dealers operating under New Jersey’s notoriously hostile gun-control regime, where an honest misunderstanding can become a criminal charge or threaten an FFL’s livelihood.

The NJSP notice does not yet explain how dealers should process transfers after July 31, which previously prohibited rifles may be sold, or how the state will handle magazines holding more than ten rounds. It also does not address what the Attorney General’s Office may do before the effective date, including whether the state will seek additional judicial relief.

Until official instructions arrive, New Jersey gun owners and dealers should not interpret the email as permission to disregard the existing statutes immediately.

Third Circuit Rejected New Jersey’s Gun-Control Labels

As AmmoLand previously reported, the en banc Third Circuit ruled 10-5 on July 17 that New Jersey’s “assault firearm” restrictions violate the Second Amendment as applied to the full class of covered semiautomatic rifles. The court also held that the state’s ban on magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds is unconstitutional.

The ruling expanded a 2024 district-court decision that had protected only Colt-manufactured AR-15s. The Third Circuit recognized that there was no meaningful constitutional distinction between a Colt AR-15 and the millions of similar semiautomatic rifles owned throughout America.

“Because semi-automatic rifles are firearms, they are ‘Arms’ within the meaning of the Second Amendment,” the court held.

The court likewise rejected New Jersey’s attempt to pretend a ten-round magazine is protected while an otherwise identical 11-round magazine falls outside the Constitution. Magazines are necessary components of modern firearms, and tens of millions of Americans own magazines holding more than ten rounds for lawful purposes.

The ruling does not resolve every firearm covered by New Jersey’s sprawling definition of an “assault firearm.” Challenges involving certain semiautomatic pistols, shotguns, and other weapons were returned to the district court for further proceedings.

July 31 Could Mark a Major Change

The NJSP communication is short, but its significance is difficult to miss. New Jersey has spent decades criminalizing some of America’s most commonly owned rifles and arbitrarily limiting lawful gun owners to ten rounds. Now the agency charged with enforcing those restrictions is telling dealers that the court decision dismantling them takes effect July 31.

The state’s forthcoming “guidance” may determine how smoothly dealers can begin exercising the rights the Third Circuit recognized. But an agency memorandum cannot rewrite the court’s holding or convert unconstitutional bans into permanent administrative obstacles.

New Jersey gun owners have waited long enough. The government’s job now is not to invent another workaround. It is to obey the Constitution and the court.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.