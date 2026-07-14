Gun-Rights Groups Tell Sixth Circuit the NFA’s SBR Registry Is Unconstitutional

One-tenth of an inch can separate an ordinary rifle from a federal felony. Now four major gun-rights organizations are asking the Sixth Circuit to explain how that arbitrary line can coexist with the Second Amendment.

The National Rifle Association, Firearms Policy Coalition, Second Amendment Foundation, and American Suppressor Association filed an amicus brief July 13 in United States v. Machamer. Represented by NRA attorney Joseph G.S. Greenlee, the groups argue that short-barreled rifles are protected arms and that the National Firearms Act’s registration scheme fails the Supreme Court’s history-and-tradition test.

What Happened in United States v. Machamer?

The case began with a January 2024 federal search of Christopher Machamer’s North Canton, Ohio, home and a safe at his parents’ residence. According to the FBI, agents recovered multiple AR-style rifles with approximately 9.25-inch barrels, unserialized receivers, a drill press, two CNC mills, suppressors, handguns, and other firearms. Machamer later pleaded guilty to five counts and received a sentence exceeding five years.

The constitutional question on appeal is narrower than every allegation against Machamer. The amici expressly address only 26 U.S.C. §§ 5812, 5841, and 5861(d)—the NFA’s approval, registration, and possession provisions as applied to SBRs. They do not address his separate charges for making firearms.

Amici Say SBRs Are Protected Arms

The district court rejected Machamer’s Second Amendment challenge after concluding that SBRs were “unusual or dangerous” and therefore not “Arms” covered by the Constitution. That formulation does two things the amici say Supreme Court precedent forbids.

First, Heller, Bruen, and the Court’s recent Wolford v. Lopez decision establish that the plain-text inquiry asks whether the government is restricting a bearable arm. Courts cannot load historical limitations into that first step to spare the government from defending its law. Second, the traditional exception covers weapons that are both “dangerous and unusual,” not dangerous or unusual.

Short-barreled rifles are hardly unusual. The brief reports 1,178,348 registered SBRs as of June 8, 2026, and says they may be lawfully possessed in 45 states. Americans use them for home defense, hunting, and recreational shooting. Their shorter barrels make them more maneuverable than standard rifles, while their stocks make them easier to control accurately than handguns.

The NFA’s “Historical Accident”

The amici also demolish the mythology surrounding the NFA’s barrel-length cutoff. The legislation that became the NFA did not originally target SBR possession. The minimum rifle-barrel length was added as a safe harbor after lawmakers worried that the bill’s concealable-firearm language might accidentally impose a steep tax on ordinary hunting rifles.

“The NFA’s application to short-barreled rifles was thus a historical accident and not a necessary measure to keep arms away from criminals,” the brief argues. It adds that “no one mentioned a short-barreled rifle having any criminal use” during the relevant Senate hearings.

The government’s supposed historical analogues are even less persuasive. Prosecutors cited a 1631 Virginia census that recorded arms alongside corn, cattle, hogs, goats, boats, gardens, and orchards. But that census helped ensure colonists could comply with laws requiring them to possess and carry firearms. A colonial gun mandate is not a federal gun registry.

Other examples concerned selling arms to hostile foreign powers, proof-testing defective barrels, and inspecting gunpowder storage. None required peaceful Americans to submit fingerprints and photographs, obtain advance federal permission, and enter their rifles into a national registry under threat of felony imprisonment.

Miller, Wolford, and the Trump DOJ

The government also leans on United States v. Miller, but that 1939 case concerned a short-barreled shotgun, not a rifle, and the defendant never appeared or presented evidence. More importantly, Heller and Bruen focus on arms in common use today. Constitutional protection is not frozen according to whatever evidence was missing from an uncontested record nearly 90 years ago.

AmmoLand readers have watched the NFA’s foundation weaken since Congress reduced the transfer tax on SBRs, suppressors, short-barreled shotguns, and AOWs to zero. The registry survived even after its revenue rationale disappeared. Machamer now presents the Sixth Circuit with the criminal-law consequence: a paperwork regime without historical support can still send an American to federal prison for many years.

FPC President Brandon Combs put the political stakes directly on the Trump administration.

“The Trump DOJ wants courts to treat the Second Amendment like a second-class right instead of a full constitutional guarantee,” Combs said. “Fundamental rights are not privileges to be sold back to Americans through special taxes and bureaucratic permission slips.”

That is the question now before the Sixth Circuit. Can Washington turn a commonly owned rifle into contraband unless its owner receives bureaucratic permission, when the government cannot identify a comparable American tradition?

The answer should be no. A drafting accident, a livestock census, and laws against arming foreign enemies cannot justify registering American citizens—or imprisoning them for refusing to ask permission before exercising a constitutional right.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.