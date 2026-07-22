PMC Bronze .308 Ammo Deal Drops 240-Round Ammo Can to $244.81–Save 27%

Limited Time Deal

Feeding a .308 Winchester rifle gets expensive quickly, especially when you want dependable, brass-cased ammunition instead of questionable bargain-bin loads. Ammunition Depot is offering 240 rounds of PMC Bronze .308 Winchester 147-grain FMJ ammunition in a heavy-duty M19A1 steel ammo can for $244.81 with code ALand5.

That works out to $1.02 per round—and the ammo can comes with it.

PMC Bronze .308 Deal Highlights

240 rounds packed in 12 individual boxes

147-grain FMJ ammunition for training and range use

New, reloadable brass cases

Advertised velocity of 2,780 feet per second

Advertised muzzle energy of 2,522 foot-pounds

Includes a powder-coated M19A1 steel ammo can

$1.02 per round with code ALand5

Reliable .308 Ammo for Serious Range Time

PMC Bronze is familiar territory for experienced rifle shooters. It is dependable, full-powered range ammunition that works well for practice, rifle drills, zero confirmation, and keeping a supply of .308 Winchester on hand.

This is not premium match ammunition or an expanding hunting load. It is straightforward 147-grain ball ammunition built for shooters who want to spend more time running their rifles without burning expensive match-grade cartridges.

PMC loads the ammunition in reloadable brass cases and uses an electronic powder-check system during production to catch inconsistent propellant charges. That attention to uniformity is one reason PMC Bronze has developed a strong following among owners of AR-10-pattern rifles, M1As, and bolt-action .308s.

The included M19A1 ammo can adds real value. Its cold-rolled steel construction, powder-coated finish, tight-fitting lid, and moisture-resistant seal provide a far better long-term storage option than leaving loose boxes stacked on a shelf.

PMC Bronze .308 Price and Savings

Listed regular price: $335.49

Current sale price: $257.69

Price with code ALand5: $244.81

$244.81 Cost per round: $1.02

$1.02 Total savings: $90.68, or approximately 27%

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