PMC Bronze .308 Ammo Deal Drops 240-Round Ammo Can to $244.81–Save 27%

Feeding a .308 Winchester rifle gets expensive quickly, especially when you want dependable, brass-cased ammunition instead of questionable bargain-bin loads. Ammunition Depot is offering 240 rounds of PMC Bronze .308 Winchester 147-grain FMJ ammunition in a heavy-duty M19A1 steel ammo can for $244.81 with code ALand5.
That works out to $1.02 per round—and the ammo can comes with it.
PMC Bronze .308 Deal Highlights
- 240 rounds packed in 12 individual boxes
- 147-grain FMJ ammunition for training and range use
- New, reloadable brass cases
- Advertised velocity of 2,780 feet per second
- Advertised muzzle energy of 2,522 foot-pounds
- Includes a powder-coated M19A1 steel ammo can
- $1.02 per round with code ALand5
Reliable .308 Ammo for Serious Range Time
PMC Bronze is familiar territory for experienced rifle shooters. It is dependable, full-powered range ammunition that works well for practice, rifle drills, zero confirmation, and keeping a supply of .308 Winchester on hand.
This is not premium match ammunition or an expanding hunting load. It is straightforward 147-grain ball ammunition built for shooters who want to spend more time running their rifles without burning expensive match-grade cartridges.
PMC loads the ammunition in reloadable brass cases and uses an electronic powder-check system during production to catch inconsistent propellant charges. That attention to uniformity is one reason PMC Bronze has developed a strong following among owners of AR-10-pattern rifles, M1As, and bolt-action .308s.
The included M19A1 ammo can adds real value. Its cold-rolled steel construction, powder-coated finish, tight-fitting lid, and moisture-resistant seal provide a far better long-term storage option than leaving loose boxes stacked on a shelf.
PMC Bronze .308 Price and Savings
- Listed regular price:
$335.49
- Current sale price:
$257.69
- Price with code ALand5: $244.81
- Cost per round: $1.02
- Total savings: $90.68, or approximately 27%
Buy PMC Bronze .308 Ammo at Ammunition Depot
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