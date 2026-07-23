PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO Ammo Deal: 1,000 Rounds for $473.57 With Code

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to stock up on dependable brass-cased 5.56 ammo without paying top-tier prices, this PMC X-TAC XM193 deal is worth a hard look.
Ammunition Depot has the 1,000-round case on sale, and with code ALAND5, the price drops to just $473.57, bringing quality 55-grain FMJ-BT range ammo down to a strong per-round cost for AR shooters who want to buy in bulk.
Top Features
- 1,000-round case of PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO XM193
- 55-grain FMJ-BT projectiles for dependable range performance
- Reloadable brass cases with Boxer primers
- Rated at 3,270 FPS muzzle velocity
- Well-suited for target work, training, and stockpiling range ammo
Why Shooters Love It
PMC X-TAC is a familiar choice among AR-15 owners who want newly manufactured, brass-cased ammunition for training, competition, classes, and general stockpiling. The 55-grain FMJ-BT load follows the familiar XM193 pattern and is rated at 3,270 feet per second with 1,306 foot-pounds of muzzle energy.
This is not bargain-bin steel-cased ammunition. PMC uses reloadable brass cases and non-corrosive Boxer primers, making it a practical option for shooters who save their brass or simply want clean, consistent range ammunition.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$624.99
- Sale Price:
$498.49
- Price with code ALAND5: $473.57
Live Inventory Price Checker
|BUNDLE DEAL: Geissele Super Scar Trigger and 200 Rounds of 223/5.56 Ammo - PMC 5.56 55 Grain
|True Shot Ammo
|$ 337.16
|
|BUNDLE DEAL: Geissele Super Scar Trigger and 200 Rounds of 223/5.56 Ammo - PMC 5.56 62 Grain
|True Shot Ammo
|$ 337.16
|
|BUNDLE DEAL: Burris Fullfield 2.5-10x42mm Rifle Scope and 200 Rounds of Ammo - PMC 5.56 55 Grain
|True Shot Ammo
|$ 282.44
|
|BUNDLE DEAL: Burris Fullfield 2.5-10x42mm Rifle Scope and 200 Rounds of Ammo - PMC 5.56 62 Grain
|True Shot Ammo
|$ 271.98
|
BIG LIE. THE PRICE IS $499 FOR REGULAR FOLKS.