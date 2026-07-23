PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO Ammo Deal: 1,000 Rounds for $473.57 With Code

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Limited Time DealPMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO 55 Grain FMJ-BT XM193 1,000 Rounds — $473.57 with Code

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to stock up on dependable brass-cased 5.56 ammo without paying top-tier prices, this PMC X-TAC XM193 deal is worth a hard look.

Ammunition Depot has the 1,000-round case on sale, and with code ALAND5, the price drops to just $473.57, bringing quality 55-grain FMJ-BT range ammo down to a strong per-round cost for AR shooters who want to buy in bulk.

Top Features

  • 1,000-round case of PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO XM193
  • 55-grain FMJ-BT projectiles for dependable range performance
  • Reloadable brass cases with Boxer primers
  • Rated at 3,270 FPS muzzle velocity
  • Well-suited for target work, training, and stockpiling range ammo

Why Shooters Love It

PMC X-TAC is a familiar choice among AR-15 owners who want newly manufactured, brass-cased ammunition for training, competition, classes, and general stockpiling. The 55-grain FMJ-BT load follows the familiar XM193 pattern and is rated at 3,270 feet per second with 1,306 foot-pounds of muzzle energy.

This is not bargain-bin steel-cased ammunition. PMC uses reloadable brass cases and non-corrosive Boxer primers, making it a practical option for shooters who save their brass or simply want clean, consistent range ammunition.

Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP: $624.99
  • Sale Price: $498.49
  • Price with code ALAND5: $473.57

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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5/5 (1 Review)
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Jaque

BIG LIE. THE PRICE IS $499 FOR REGULAR FOLKS.

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