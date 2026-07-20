PSA 11.5-Inch 5.56 FDE Upper Drops to $279.99 With BCG & Charging Handle

Limited Time Deal

The 11.5-inch AR is one of the best-balanced short 5.56 configurations available. It remains compact enough for moving around vehicles, barriers, and tight spaces, but gives a carbine-length gas system more dwell time—and the ammunition more velocity—than the common 10.3- and 10.5-inch setups.

Right now, Palmetto State Armory has its PSA 11.5-inch 5.56 NATO FDE upper with BCG and charging handle marked down from $339.99 to $279.99. That is an 18% discount on an upper that already includes the two components frequently missing from cheaper packages.

Top Features

11.5” 5.56 NATO barrel with 1:7 twist for popular defensive and range loads

Nitride-treated 4150V CMV barrel for durability and corrosion resistance

10.5” lightweight FDE M-LOK handguard for easy accessory mounting

Carpenter 158 bolt with full-auto profile bolt carrier group included

Charging handle included, no need to buy the basics separately

Why Shooters Love It

An 11.5-inch barrel occupies a useful middle ground. It gives up velocity compared with a 16-inch rifle, but it is noticeably shorter and handier. Compared with an ultra-short 10.3- or 10.5-inch barrel using the same carbine-length gas system, that extra inch provides additional dwell time and generally creates a more forgiving operating window.

The 1:7 twist is also a practical choice for the full range of common 5.56 ammunition, from inexpensive 55-grain training loads to heavier 62-, 69-, and 77-grain defensive or match loads. For more on the tradeoffs, read AmmoLand’s guide to AR-15 barrel length.

Customer Testimonials

“I was going for a loose clone of the Army’s URGI and this Upper Receiver did the job wonderfully! I could not be more pleased with how it turned out. I am very excited to buy from PSA again for future builds! 10/10 would absolutely recommend!”

“Quality is fantastic. Looks even better. Paired this with a psa pistol lower. I am a huge fan so far. Plan to go out a few hundred rounds through it next weekend and I don’t expect any issues. Would 100% buy again.”

“I was a bit skeptical of building a ar online. But it was very easy. My parts were shipped fast and easy. I was very impressed with the look and quality of the Psa products. Looking forward to another build.”

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $339.99

Current Price: $279.99 You Save: $60.00 Discount: About 18% off

$279.99

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

