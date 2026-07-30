PSA Classic AR-15 Complete Stealth Pistol Lower w/ HAR-15 Brace – $99.99

Limited Time Deal

Palmetto State Armory has dropped the price of its PSA Classic AR-15 Complete Stealth Pistol Lower with H&R HAR-15 Brace to just $99.99, down from the regular price of $159.99.

That is a savings of $30, or nearly 19%, on a complete pistol-configured lower that already includes the receiver, fire-control group, buffer assembly, pistol grip, and stabilizing brace. Add a compatible AR-15 pistol upper, bolt-carrier group, and charging handle, and you have the foundation for a compact AR build without assembling the lower from individual parts.

🔥 Top Features

7075-T6 Forged Aluminum Receiver – Strong, durable, and built to mil-spec standards

Marked “MULTI” Caliber – Compatible with a wide range of AR-15 uppers

PSA Mil-Spec Single-Stage Trigger – Reliable, consistent pull

H&R HAR-15 Adjustable Pistol Stabilizing Blade – Compact, lightweight stabilization

Complete Lower Assembly – Includes PSA Classic LPK & A2-style grip

💪 Why Shooters Love It

This is one of the most affordable ways to finish an AR-15 pistol build without sacrificing durability. The forged 7075 receiver, proven mil-spec internals, and included HAR-15 brace make this a solid foundation, whether you’re building a range toy, truck gun, or compact defensive setup. At this price, it’s tough to piece one together cheaper.

⭐ Customer Feedback

After re watching the movie blood diamond I really wanted to “build” a similar rifle that was used in the movie, then I seen psa/H&r dropped this lower with this style brace and I couldn’t resist, I paired it up with PSA 11.5 upper and was really impressed with the quality for the price. After taking this thing out on a few range trips and hasn’t let me down. Well worth the $700 invested total in the “build” Hands down my go to lower for AR pistols. I’ve bought a few of these in the past and none have ever disappointed. As most of us do, we always end up swapping out the fcg and pistol grip. Sometimes the buffer and buffer spring. Other than that, I plan to acquire another soon. My go to lower for AR pistols projects. No nonsense and easily upgradable. Love that there’s no company branding. Plan on getting one more soon. Thank you PSA.

💰 Unbeatable Price

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