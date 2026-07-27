PSA “M4A1″ 14.5” P&W 5.56 Quad Rail Rifle – $499.99

The PSA “M4A1” 14.5″ P&W 5.56 nitride quad-rail rifle is currently listed at $499.99 at Palmetto State Armory — a great price for a retro-rifle. Featuring a forged 7075/T6 upper and lower with a full-auto profile BCG and aluminum quad rail. If you’ve been hunting for a retro-style, mil-spec-built AR that’s optic-ready and tough enough for the range, this deal at PSA is worth a hard look.

Don’t wait — PSA rifles at this price move fast. Grab the PSA “M4A1” 14.5″ P&W while it’s $499.99 and build your go-to M4A1-clone rifle today!

Top Features

14.5″ 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium nitride-coated M4 barrel — tough, corrosion-resistant, shoots standard 5.56 NATO.

Forged 7075-T6 A3 upper & forged 7075-T6 lower — mil-spec fit and durability straight out of the box.

Full-auto profile BCG (Carpenter 158) + mil-spec charging handle included — reliable, military-grade internals.

Aluminum quad rail with vertical grip & snap-on rail covers — ready for lights, lasers, and mission-specific gear.

Classic M4 stock & 6-position buffer tube — familiar, adjustable, and combat-proven ergonomics.

Why Shooters Love It

This rifle brings the classic M4A1 styling and mil-spec function at a price most shooters can actually afford. It’s built with real forged 7075 components and a full-auto profile BCG, so it feels solid and runs clean — perfect as a beater range gun, an optic-ready defensive platform, or a retro-style workhorse.

⭐ What Customers Say

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bought this as a KISS rifle. Upper and lower have a good fit. Not perfect like my DDM4A1 RISS 2 but it’s also not 2500 bucks. For the money this is a solid piece that brings that ” retro ” feeling back that your not really scared to scratch, test beat on ext. The rail panels are good quality and snap good into place. The for grip is a knights clone and for the money add the look to it. I took mine off and running just the rail panels. The quad rail is indeed aluminum. . I was skeptical about getting this rifle souley because I was afraid it was going to have a polymer quad rail. Nope its aluminum. Buffer tube staked nicely. Bolt runs good. My only reason for not giving 5 stars is the lettering on the lower has a funny look almost like brail inside of the tiny lettering. Other than that I am pretty happy with my purchase. – Matt B. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Admit it. You’ve got lots of ar-15s but you just don’t have one like that look like this. You probably used to. But here you are again back to the basics. The old ways are sometimes better. It’s great with 62 grain. Groups are about the size of a baseball at 100 yards. The quad rail looks prey close to the KAC rail. Possibly a Midwest industries quad rail clone tho. But still nice. Build quality is pretty good. Parks don’t really have much gap or wiggle between the upper and lower. Stock and rail covers are like matte blackish grey. Weight is at 6 ish pounds unloaded with no furniture but with furniture is at 8lbs. Staking on the bcg is good Staking on the buffer tube ring is also good Markings are clone correct. Need I go on? Buy it…. and I’m coming for that m16a4 clone in the future too psa – Kyle R. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Thank you, great rifle for a great price – Howard L.

Unbeatable Price

Your Price : $499.99 Click Here to Buy Now!



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