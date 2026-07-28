PSA PA-10 Gen3 20-Inch .308 Rifle Drops to $699.99 — Save 15% Today

A capable .308 semi-automatic rifle does not have to cost well over $1,000. Palmetto State Armory has marked down its PSA PA-10 Gen3 20-inch .308 rifle to $699.99, putting a full-size, optics-ready .308 platform within reach of more American gun owners.
Built around forged receivers, a heavy-profile 20-inch barrel and an adjustable gas system, this PA-10 is set up for shooters who want more range and authority than a standard 5.56 rifle can deliver.
Top Features
- 20-inch heavy-profile .308 barrel: Gets more practical performance from the .308 Winchester cartridge.
- Three-position adjustable gas block: Lets shooters tune the rifle for different ammunition or suppressed use.
- Rifle-length gas system: Helps provide smoother operation in a full-size .308 platform.
- 15-inch free-float M-LOK handguard: Offers plenty of room for a bipod, sling, light or other accessories.
- Toolcraft BCG and PSA EPT trigger: Upgraded working components come installed from the factory.
The rifle also includes forged 7075-T6 aluminum receivers, a nitride-treated 4150V chrome-moly barrel, an extra-power extractor spring, a Magpul MOE stock and one 20-round PMAG.
Why Shooters Love the PSA PA-10
The PA-10 Gen3 gives shooters a serious .308 rifle without the premium price attached to many large-frame AR platforms. Its 20-inch barrel makes it well suited for target shooting, hunting, property defense and anyone who wants the reach and power of .308 Winchester in a familiar semi-automatic package.
The adjustable gas block is especially useful. Rather than forcing owners to accept a one-size-fits-all gas system, PSA gives them the ability to tune the rifle around their ammunition and shooting setup.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$819.99
- Current Sale Price: $699.99
- You Save: $120.00
Buy the PSA PA-10 Gen3 .308 Rifle for $699.99 at Palmetto State Armory
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