PSA Resumes Virginia Rifle and Magazine Shipments After Statewide Injunction

With the statewide injunctions against Virginia’s “assault firearms” and magazine ban now firmly in place, major retailers like Palmetto State Armory (PSA) and others have resumed shipping previously restricted items to customers in the Commonwealth.

The latest development came with the injunction in the National Rifle Association (NRA)-backed case Santolla v. Katz, which took effect yesterday, July 21st. This marks the second court order blocking enforcement of the controversial new law, originally scheduled to take effect on July 1.

The first injunction stemmed from the high-profile Crump v. Katz lawsuit, brought by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), Gun Owners of America (GOA), and this reporter as lead plaintiff. That ruling was issued just six days before the law’s intended start date, providing immediate relief to Virginia gun owners.

Virginia, we’re back! A temporary injunction is now in effect and PSA is resuming shipments! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4ZfIsIajem — Palmetto State Armory (@palmettoarmory) July 21, 2026

Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Pause the Cases

In Santolla v. Katz, the presiding judge was compelled to issue an updated clarification after Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones appeared to suggest that the law could still be enforced in certain circumstances. This move underscored ongoing attempts by state officials to limit the scope of the protections granted by the courts.

Initially, AG Jones petitioned the Supreme Court of Virginia for a stay of both injunctions. However, that strategy shifted dramatically following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to grant certiorari in two pivotal cases: Viramontes v. Cook County, challenging Chicago-area “assault weapons” restrictions, and Grant v. Higgins, contesting Connecticut’s broad ban on semi-automatic rifles.

Recognizing the national momentum building against such bans, Jones withdrew his stay request. He now advocates allowing the injunctions to remain while seeking to pause the underlying Virginia cases until the Supreme Court rules in the consolidated federal matters. Plaintiffs across all related lawsuits have strongly opposed any further delays, arguing that Virginians should not have their constitutional rights held in limbo.

Gun Owners Can Buy Again in Virginia

With legal clarity established that the bans will not be enforced in the foreseeable future, firearms manufacturers and retailers have responded swiftly. Companies like PSA now confidently ship semi-automatic rifles and standard-capacity magazines—those holding more than 15 rounds—to Virginia addresses. Most brick-and-mortar gun stores have resumed open sales of these popular items.

Some retailers, relying on the initial Crump v. Katz injunction against the Virginia State Police, never halted sales in the first place. This return to normal commerce has been welcomed by law-abiding gun owners, who view these firearms as essential tools for self-defense, sporting purposes, and protection of civil liberties.

The developments in Virginia represent a significant domino in the broader national fight against “assault weapon” bans. On July 31, New Jersey State Police will cease enforcing that state’s prohibitions on semi-automatic rifles and standard-capacity magazines, following the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit’s landmark 10-5 en banc decision in Cheeseman v. Platkin on July 17. Applying the Supreme Court’s Bruen framework, the court determined that these restrictions lack historical analogues and unconstitutionally burden the rights of law-abiding citizens.

For the first time in years, New Jersey residents will regain access to the AR-15 platform—the most popular rifle design in America. Online retailers are expected to announce shipping resumption to the Garden State shortly, now that a clear timeline exists.

Supreme Court Could Reshape the National Firearms Market

These victories in Virginia and New Jersey are poised to open the firearms market to millions of new customers. By this time next year, many Second Amendment advocates and industry analysts predict that “assault weapons” bans nationwide could effectively collapse. The Supreme Court’s anticipated decision in Viramontes (expected around June 2027) is widely viewed as likely to affirm that commonly owned semi-automatic rifles and their magazines are protected under the Second Amendment.

A favorable ruling could trigger a massive surge in sales in states like California, New York, Illinois, and others with similar restrictions—potentially rivaling or exceeding the record-breaking demand seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This shift carries profound implications. Economically, it revitalizes manufacturers, retailers, and related businesses while restoring consumer choice. Constitutionally, it reinforces the principle that the Second Amendment protects arms “in common use for lawful purposes,” as articulated in landmark precedents.

More Than a Victory for the Firearms Industry

For gun owners in affected states, it ends years of uncertainty and overreach, allowing them to exercise their rights without fear of arbitrary state prohibitions. Critics of the bans argue they disproportionately punish responsible citizens while failing to address criminal misuse, a point bolstered by decades of data showing that law-abiding owners are not the source of gun violence.

As these cases progress, the landscape for firearm ownership continues to evolve toward greater recognition of individual liberties. Virginia’s successful defense of its residents’ rights, led in part by local advocates and organizations like the NRA, VCDL, and GOA, serves as a model for other states. The coming months promise further legal clarity and a renewed emphasis on the foundational role of the Second Amendment in American society. Gun owners and industry stakeholders alike are watching closely as the momentum builds toward a potential nationwide resolution.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @right2bear, or at www.crumpy.com.