Seventh Circuit Upholds Illinois AR-15 Ban Days After Supreme Court Takes Up Same Fight

The Seventh Circuit just upheld Illinois’ ban on AR-15s and standard 30-round magazines, but the ruling may have a very short shelf life.

In Barnett v. Raoul, a divided panel reversed Judge Stephen McGlynn’s permanent injunction against Illinois’ so-called Protect Illinois Communities Act, allowing the state to keep enforcing its ban on America’s most popular rifle. The decision landed just days after the Supreme Court agreed to hear Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins, two cases that ask whether the Second Amendment protects common semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15.

In other words, the Seventh Circuit just doubled down on Bevis while SCOTUS is already preparing to review the same fight.

AmmoLand readers have been following this fight for years. Barnett was never just another Illinois gun-ban case. It has long been one of the cases that could force the Supreme Court to finally confront whether the Second Amendment protects modern semiautomatic rifles. Justice Clarence Thomas previously warned that if the Seventh Circuit ultimately allowed Illinois to ban “America’s most common civilian rifle,” the Supreme Court “can—and should—review that decision once the cases reach a final judgment.” AmmoLand covered that warning when the case moved toward trial as well as the oral arguments last September.

Well, here we are with a decision and it is a decidedly anti-gun decision from the Seventh Circuit.

Court Leans On Bevis And Rahimi

The majority opinion, written by Judge Amy St. Eve and joined by Judge Frank Easterbrook, leaned heavily on the Seventh Circuit’s earlier Bevis ruling. In Bevis, the court claimed AR-15s are close enough to M16s to fall outside full Second Amendment protection, even though AR-15s fire only one round per trigger pull and are owned by millions of law-abiding Americans for lawful purposes.

After a full trial record in Barnett, the district court found that ordinary citizens choose AR-15s, standard magazines, and related accessories for self-defense. The district court also found that AR-15s are materially different from military-issued M16 rifles because AR-15s are semiautomatic, while M16s are capable of automatic or burst fire.The Seventh Circuit was not interested.

Instead, the majority said Rahimi supported its prior approach because the Supreme Court rejected the idea that modern gun laws need exact historical twins. The court also pointed to what it described as a unanimous circuit consensus, noting that other federal appeals courts to reach similar AR-15 or magazine-ban questions have upheld them.

That sounds impressive until you look at the list. The First, Second, Fourth, Seventh, Ninth, and D.C. Circuits are not exactly known as Second Amendment strongholds.

Calling that a national constitutional consensus is like polling a gun-control conference and declaring the debate over. The more honest framing is that anti-gun circuits have built a wall around AR-15 bans, and now the Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether that wall stands or falls.

Viramontes Changes Everything

That is what makes the timing of Barnett so important. On June 30, 2026, just days before this Seventh Circuit ruling, the Supreme Court granted certiorari in Viramontes v. Cook County and consolidated it with Grant v. Higgins. The Court allotted one hour of oral argument, and the question presented asks whether the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect semiautomatic rifles in common use for lawful purposes, including “the most popular rifle in the country, the AR-15.”

In other words, the Seventh Circuit is doubling down on Bevis while the Supreme Court is already preparing to take up the same core issue.

The majority also cited Wolford v. Lopez, but it did not seriously grapple with what Wolford demands. Wolford made clear that courts evaluating historical analogues must look at how many jurisdictions adopted them, whether they were well accepted, and whether they are similar in both “how” and “why.” That is a much tighter inquiry than grabbing old Bowie knife restrictions and stretching them into a permission slip for banning commonly owned semiautomatic rifles.

Brennan’s Dissent Gets It Right

Chief Judge Michael Brennan’s dissent cut straight through the noise.

“Illinois has banned the best-selling rifle in America and its standard magazine,” Brennan wrote. He warned that after “perhaps the most comprehensive trial record in any Second Amendment case to date,” the court simply repeated its Bevis error.

Brennan got it right. Heller protects arms commonly owned by law-abiding Americans for lawful purposes. The AR-15 clears that bar with room to spare. Courts do not get to relabel a commonly owned rifle as too dangerous simply because politicians and gun-control lawyers do not like it.

For Illinois gun owners, Barnett is a loss. But it may also be the Seventh Circuit’s final defense of Bevis before the Supreme Court finally answers the AR-15 question directly.

The Seventh Circuit has made its position clear. Now it is SCOTUS’ turn.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.