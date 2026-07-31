Springfield Armory Kuna Review: Is This Roller-Delayed 9mm PDW Worth It?

Editor’s Note: This Springfield Armory Kuna review was originally published in June 2025 and has been updated for July 31, 2026.

The Springfield Armory Kuna enters the crowded field of compact 9mm personal-defense weapons with one major advantage over many ordinary blowback-operated competitors: a roller-delayed action designed to reduce reciprocating mass, felt recoil and muzzle movement.

Built in Croatia by Springfield Armory manufacturing partner HS Produkt, the Kuna combines a 6-inch threaded barrel, fully ambidextrous controls, folding hybrid sights and two translucent 30-round magazines in a compact package. The version tested here also includes a side-folding Strike Industries FSA pistol brace.

On paper, the Kuna looks like a serious home-defense firearm, suppressor host and range gun. The real question is whether its unusual operating system and premium price deliver enough practical improvement to justify choosing it over a less expensive 9mm AR-style pistol or direct-blowback PDW.

Springfield Armory Kuna

Springfield Armory sells all sorts of interesting guns… I own Springfield Armory’s Echelon compact 9mm, their SA-35 High Power clone, and their XDM Elite 4.5” 10mm and they are all excellent. I just reviewed the civilian version of the VHS-K2 5.56mm bullpup rifle made for the Croatian military. It had a 20” barrel and a bayonet, which pushed it into the “really interesting” column. The guns they make are well-made and reliable. The Kuna is no exception.

The Kuna

The Kuna is a fine example of what has come to be called a personal defense weapon, or PDW. Semi-automatic and chambered in 9mm, the Kuna is technically a pistol with an included arm brace. Its 6-inch barrel might bump velocities of some 9mm ammo, but even if it didn’t, you’d still have an effective weapon.

Why A PDW?

Why do I call the Kuna a PDW? Is that all it’s good for? Does it have other uses?

Of course it does. A PDW is designed to be more than a pistol but shorter and lighter than a carbine or rifle. I have another “shorty 9mm” in my gun cabinet made by Extar, their EP-9. It reminds me a bit of a submachine gun, as does the Kuna. Of course, that is only in the way they look… neither of these guns can fire more than one bullet with one trigger pull, truly semi-automatic. They are made to be used for personal defense, home defense, truck gun… whatever use you can find for it.

There are several uses, including a few I probably haven’t thought of. It’s just that this short, light 9mm carries a 30-round magazine and comes with a spare magazine in the box. It also accepts lights, lasers, and red dots. One accessory that might help you get a grip, literally, on the Kuna is a handstop or angled foregrip. You have two M-Lok slots on the bottom of the handguard, so it would be an easy mount.

Also, the muzzle is threaded and includes a decent brake. You could add a suppressor if desired.

Unless you’re experiencing a zombie apocalypse, as in “Night Of The Living Dead”, those features should be enough to set this gun up for most real-world encounters.

Features

Speaking of features, let’s look at some in addition to what I just mentioned.

Action

First, the action is roller-delayed blowback, like the H&K MP5. This means there is a locking roller attached to the bolt that delays the bolt. This allows the use of a lighter bolt, which translates into a bit less felt recoil. The roller system is fairly popular among manufacturers who make similar weapons.

Sights

Sights down (top two photos) and extended (next two photos)

Another thing I noticed when I picked the Kuna up was the sight situation. You have flip-up iron sights that are adjustable for W&E when in their upright position. But when you fold them down, they are still useful. The rear has a white-outlined U-notch, and the front sports a simple post. So, if you have to use the gun in a hurry and have not had time to flip the sights up, you can still aim. That’s a neat trick. I’ve seen that before on other guns, and it makes sense.

Arm Brace

I have not had much luck shooting AR-type pistols without an arm brace. I don’t have to do that here, as a $169 Strike Industries FSA folding brace is included. You can get the Kuna minus the brace for about $150 less, but the brace offers a steadier shot. You have solid support against your arm or shoulder. Plus, I mentioned it folded. You can shoot the gun with the brace folded if desired. Considering that you’re getting a discount on the brace if you buy it with the Kuna, that’s not a bad deal. If you already own a brace that mounts on a short Pic rail, then order the gun minus the First Strike brace and install your own.

Magazines

I mentioned magazines. The two included 30-round magazines (again like the MP5) are translucent, which is a good idea, with markings for 10, 20, and 30 rounds. You can tell at a glance how many rounds you have left… “only 3 inches of 9mm left, better reload!” or words to that effect. It helps that the two mags included with the gun hold 30 rounds… You should have some shooting time under your belt before you have to reload the mag. Plus, in a tense situation, 30 rounds times two is a good place to be. I do need to point out that the magazines are proprietary. This gun will not use Glock mags. But, good news… You can order 30-round mags from SA for only $25. That’s a good deal! Third-party pricing from the originating company. No reason not to stock up.

One last point… don’t try to load the mags as you would a “regular” pistol mag. Cartridges don’t slide in… they “pop” in from the top, like if you were loading your .223 AR mag.

Specifications

Caliber 9mm

Color Black

Barrel 6″ Cold Radial Hammer Forged, Melonite®, 1:10

Sights Hybrid Flip-Up

Upper Receiver Monolithic Aluminum, Type III Hardcoat Anodized

Lower Receiver Injection Molded Glass-Filled Polymer

Operating System Roller-Delayed

Handguard Integral, M-Lok®

Pistol Brace Strike Industries FSA

Trigger Flat Aluminum

Muzzle Device Multi-Port Muzzle Brake. Threaded barrel accepts suppressors, 1/2×28

Receiver End Plate Picatinny

Charging Handle Reversible, Non-Reciprocating

Safety Switch Ambidextrous

Trigger Guard Integral to Receiver

Grip AR-Pattern w/ Adaptive Grip Texture

Magazines (2) 30-Round, proprietary

Weight 5 lbs 5 oz

Length 15.5″ – 24.5″

Random Thoughts

I have a special place in my heart for guns that are styled like the Kuna. I mentioned the Extar I own – a nice gun for not a lot of money. How do I use it? We live out in the woods, basically, and have a 100-yard range in our backyard, so target shooting is indicated. We also have chickens in a fixed coop. I’m always having to deal with predators looking for a free chicken dinner. I’ve shot possums and raccoons, and have chased juvenile bald eagles, minks, and hawks away (I don’t shoot those). We even had one huge owl with a 6-foot wingspan get tangled in the roof net we have and hang itself. We had to call the DNR about that one.

Why do I mention these? Because a Kuna-type gun is perfect for Coop Patrol. I’ve mounted a light and a red dot on the Extar and am ready for any winged or four-footed predator. We’ve even had a few two-legged threats, mostly during hunting season in the fall when the wackos that can’t read the “private property” signs we posted need to be dealt with. We’ve had no serious issues with such folks, but it’s nice to know that the “PDW” part of the job description of these guns means just that. God willing, I won’t have to use it as such, but I’d rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it. The Kuna would be perfect for these roles.

Last, for those who like cool range toys, this is one of the best. Load both magazines, put some targets up, and let the lead fly. Pretty soon, you’ll have shooters on you like ducks on a June bug. These guns just attract shooters.

Let’s face it… If you were at the range, popping away with your Glock 19 or whatever, and a shooter pulls out a Kuna and puts 30 rounds downrange as fast as he or she could pull the trigger, wouldn’t you go over when safe and check it out? I sure would. It’s more fun being the shooter rather than the observer in this example.

Range TIme

We stuck some targets up at 25 yards and gathered some 9mm ammo. The gun ran fine, and the trigger was eminently usable. Reliability was a given, and the gun was plenty accurate for its intended purpose. The sights were right on. The arm brace helped steady it, and the included flip-up sights worked fine. You pretty much have everything you need right out of the box, but I could see adding a red dot and a light on it for those nocturnal visitors.

Here are a few groups:

Conclusion

When I first saw the Kuna, it reminded me of an H&K MP5, as I have mentioned above. Not in operation, just in looks, a vague resemblance. I think that’s part of the allure of these semi-auto 9mm PDWs. I mentioned the EP-9… Extar is making them as fast as it can and selling everyone. The PDW is very hot right now, and I’ll bet that SA will not be able to keep these in stock very long. The Kuna is well-built, as are most guns made by HS Produkt, and it comes with two high-capacity magazines. Add in the Strike Industries FSA brace and you’ve got a winner.

If you are in the market for a short, light, arm-braced 9mm, you might want to take a look at the Kuna. Just like its furry namesake, this Kuna has a tough bite!

About Mike Hardesty

With experience spanning over 45 years, Mike Hardesty has long enjoyed shooting and reloading. An inveterate reloader, he casts bullets and reloads for a diverse array of firearms, each handled with long-practiced precision. Living in rural Indiana, his homestead boasts a personal 100-yard range where he shares his love for guns to his four sons, their wives, and eleven grandchildren. As a recognized author, his writings have been featured in notable platforms like Sniper Country, Bear Creek Arsenal Blog, Pew Pew Tactical, TTAG, Dillon Precision’s Blue Press, and Gun Made, revealing his ongoing passion for firearms at the age of 72.