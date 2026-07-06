Virginia Judges Reject State’s Bid To Combine Gun-Ban Lawsuits

Virginia’s attempt to consolidate four separate challenges to its new gun-control laws into a single courtroom has failed.

A judicial panel denied the Commonwealth’s application to transfer Santolla v Katz, Crump v Katz, Curtis v Katz, and Black v Hook into a single proceeding, finding that the state had not met the legal burden required for such a move. The ruling keeps the lawsuits in the courts where gun owners, gun-rights groups, and firearms businesses chose to file them.

After passing new restrictions on so-called “assault firearms” and “large capacity ammunition feeding devices,” Virginia officials sought to consolidate multiple lawsuits challenging different parts of the scheme. The state argued that one centralized forum would reduce the risk of duplicative or inconsistent rulings and make things more convenient for government lawyers.

🚨VICTORY🚨 A three judge panel in Virginia just DENIED consolidation of the cases filed against @SpanbergerForVA‘s slew of anti-gun legislation. This is huge benefit for every case filed because they can now proceed in their own courts. https://t.co/xo9yZIBwpR pic.twitter.com/X1qjpxxIGk — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) July 6, 2026

Virginia Wanted One Courtroom For Four Different Cases

In their opposition, the Crump plaintiffs put it plainly: “If Applicants wish to enforce their infringements statewide, they should be willing to defend those infringements statewide.”

John Crump, one of the plaintiffs in Crump v. Katz and an AmmoLand News contributor, welcomed the panel’s decision.

“I am happy that Jay Jones attempt to consolidate the cases have failed. The law is clearly unconstitutional and we look forward to proving it in court,” Crump said.

Virginia politicians enacted statewide restrictions affecting law-abiding gun owners across the Commonwealth. Now that those citizens have sued in their own communities, the state wants the litigation moved to a forum more convenient for Richmond.

The panel was not persuaded. In its findings, the panel said common questions of law or fact do not predominate across the actions. While the cases have some logical connection, the panel found they do not share the same statutory framework and that the fundamental questions are not the same.

The Crump opposition laid out why. Crump v. Katz raises statutory-interpretation questions about what conduct remains lawful under the challenged statutes, including issues involving multicaliber magazines, the manufacture of new “large capacity ammunition feeding devices,” and semiautomatic shotguns with more than one prohibited characteristic. Crump and Santolla also challenge Virginia’s public-carry restrictions on so-called “assault firearms.”

Black v. Hook goes in a different direction, raising a federal Second Amendment claim, a Virginia right-to-hunt claim, and vagueness claims. Curtis v. Katz primarily focuses on the militia clause of Article I, Section 13 of the Virginia Constitution.

In other words, these are not four carbon-copy lawsuits with different captions. They are separate attacks on a sweeping gun-control regime, brought by different plaintiffs, in different places, under different legal theories.

Panel Finds Transfer Was Not Justified

The panel also rejected the Commonwealth’s convenience argument. It noted that some plaintiffs would face significant inconvenience if forced to travel to another forum during normal working hours and potentially pay for travel and lodging. The Commonwealth, by contrast, did not claim inconvenience to its own employees.

Perhaps the most important part of the ruling is the panel’s recognition that the cases were already too far along for transfer to solve the state’s stated problem. Separate courts had already heard arguments and declarations on preliminary injunctions, and courts had ruled on preliminary injunctions in three of the four cases.

As the panel put it: “It is too late to properly prevent inconsistent rulings.”

Why This Matters For Virginia Gun Owners

This is not a final ruling on whether Virginia’s gun bans violate the Virginia Constitution, the Second Amendment, or any other protection. But it is a meaningful procedural defeat for the Commonwealth.

Virginia wanted to simplify its defense of a broad anti-gun agenda. Instead, it will have to defend that agenda where gun owners brought their cases.

If the Commonwealth wants to enforce its bans statewide, it can answer for them statewide.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.