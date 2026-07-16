Winchester Super Suppressed .300 BLK Ammo: 750 Rounds for $566.08, Save 19% Today

Limited Time Deal

Ammunition Depot has dropped a 750-round case of Winchester Super Suppressed .300 Blackout 200-grain subsonic ammunition to $566.08 for AmmoLand readers using code ALand5. That works out to approximately 75 cents per round and represents a savings of more than 19% off the retailer’s listed price.

Top Features

200-grain subsonic load: Rated at 1,060 fps for suppressed shooting.

Open Tip Range projectile: Built for consistent target and training performance.

Encapsulated copper base: Helps reduce lead fouling in barrels and suppressors.

Cleaner-burning powder: Cuts down on carbon buildup during extended range sessions.

Bulk-pack value: Six 125-round boxes provide 750 rounds of Winchester ammunition.

Why Shooters Love It

Subsonic .300 Blackout ammunition can get expensive fast, especially when you are putting real training time behind a suppressed AR. At roughly 75 cents per round, this case gives shooters enough quality ammunition to verify reliability, confirm zero and train without watching every trigger pull drain the ammo budget.

This is dedicated range ammunition rather than an expanding defensive or hunting load. As with any subsonic ammunition, test reliability and point of impact in your particular rifle and suppressor combination.

Unbeatable Bulk Price

Listed price: $699.99

Sale price: $595.87

Price with code ALand5: $566.08

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

