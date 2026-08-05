PSA GOA-15 Stripped Lower Is $79.99 Shipped–Help Fund the Fight to Abolish the NFA

Limited Time Deal

Palmetto State Armory’s limited-edition GOA-15 stripped AR-15 lower receiver is available for $79.99 with free shipping, and $25 from every lower sold goes directly toward Gun Owners of America’s continuing lawsuit challenging the National Firearms Act.

That lawsuit just produced a major victory in federal court, but the fight is far from finished.

A federal judge ruled that key NFA registration and transfer provisions cannot constitutionally be enforced against the plaintiffs as applied to suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and other firearms for which Congress reduced the federal tax to zero. The court reasoned that the federal government cannot preserve a regulatory system justified under Congress’s taxing power after eliminating the tax that supposedly supported it.

Palmetto State Armory is one of the plaintiffs protected by the ruling. However, the injunction is party-specific, not nationwide, and the court temporarily stayed it for seven days to allow the government to seek appellate relief.

That means the victory is real but so is the likelihood of an appeal and a longer legal battle that could eventually reach the Supreme Court.

PSA GOA-15 Lower Features

$79.99 with free shipping

$25 donated to GOA’s NFA lawsuit

Limited production run of 9,999 receivers

Forged 7075-T6 aluminum

MIL-A-8625 Type III, Class 2 hard-coat anodized finish

Marked “GOA-15 MULTI”

Serial-number range beginning with “ENDNFA”

Compatible with standard AR-15 components

“HUSH,” “SBR,” and “BRRT” selector markings

A Lower Receiver That Funds the Next Round

This is more than another PSA stripped lower. Every GOA-15 sold puts $25 directly into the continuing legal effort to dismantle what remains of the NFA’s registration scheme. GOA has estimated that the lawsuit and expected appeals could cost more than $1 million, while PSA has already pledged a six-figure contribution to the case.

PSA and GOA originally set a goal of raising $250,000 through the limited run. Selling all 9,999 lowers would bring the campaign close to that target.

For gun owners already planning another AR-15 build, this is an opportunity to purchase a solid forged lower while helping finance one of the most consequential challenges to the NFA in decades.

PSA GOA-15 Price

Current Price: $79.99

Shipping: Free

Donation to GOA: $25 per receiver

Production: Limited to 9,999 lowers

The lower must still be shipped to an FFL and transferred in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws.

Help Keep the NFA Lawsuit Moving

The first major ruling has arrived, but the government still has an opportunity to appeal, seek a stay, and drag the case through additional rounds of litigation.

Buying the GOA-15 gives gun owners something tangible for their money—a forged AR-15 receiver with distinctive markings—while putting additional resources behind the effort to finish the job.

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

