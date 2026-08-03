PSA Mixtape .300 Blackout Deal: 250 Subsonic OTM Rounds for $209.99

Limited Time Deal

Running a suppressed .300 Blackout is a good time. Paying nearly two bucks every time you pull the trigger is not. PSA is knocking that price down with 250 rounds of its Mixtape 220-grain OTM subsonic ammunition packed in an ammo can for $209.99—just 84 cents per round.

Loaded with a match-grade Hornady projectile and rated at 1,000 FPS, this American-made load is built for reliable cycling, consistent accuracy, and serious range time through suppressed platforms. If your .300 BLK has been sitting hungry, this is an opportunity to stock up

Top Features

220-grain Hornady OTM projectile built for accuracy

1,000 FPS subsonic velocity optimized for suppressed platforms

250-round bulk pack keeps your .300 BLK fed

Rugged ammo can included for convenient storage

American-made in Columbia, South Carolina

Why Shooters Love It

Heavy subsonic ammunition is where the .300 Blackout really earns its keep, but boutique-box prices can turn a suppressed rifle into a safe queen. At 84 cents per round, this Mixtape load lets shooters confirm function, zero their optics, and run real training drills without wincing at every trigger press.

PSA designed it around a match-grade Hornady projectile for consistent accuracy and reliable cycling through suppressed platforms. The company lists it for target shooting, high-volume training, and competition—not as an expanding hunting or defensive load.

Unbeatable Price

Current price: $209.99

Price per round: $0.84

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

