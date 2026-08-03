PSA Mixtape .300 Blackout Deal: 250 Subsonic OTM Rounds for $209.99

Running a suppressed .300 Blackout is a good time. Paying nearly two bucks every time you pull the trigger is not. PSA is knocking that price down with 250 rounds of its Mixtape 220-grain OTM subsonic ammunition packed in an ammo can for $209.99—just 84 cents per round.
Loaded with a match-grade Hornady projectile and rated at 1,000 FPS, this American-made load is built for reliable cycling, consistent accuracy, and serious range time through suppressed platforms. If your .300 BLK has been sitting hungry, this is an opportunity to stock up
Top Features
- 220-grain Hornady OTM projectile built for accuracy
- 1,000 FPS subsonic velocity optimized for suppressed platforms
- 250-round bulk pack keeps your .300 BLK fed
- Rugged ammo can included for convenient storage
- American-made in Columbia, South Carolina
Why Shooters Love It
Heavy subsonic ammunition is where the .300 Blackout really earns its keep, but boutique-box prices can turn a suppressed rifle into a safe queen. At 84 cents per round, this Mixtape load lets shooters confirm function, zero their optics, and run real training drills without wincing at every trigger press.
PSA designed it around a match-grade Hornady projectile for consistent accuracy and reliable cycling through suppressed platforms. The company lists it for target shooting, high-volume training, and competition—not as an expanding hunting or defensive load.
AAC Ammo Is Now PSA Ammo: What the Rebrand Means for Gun Owners
Unbeatable Price
- Current price: $209.99
- Price per round: $0.84
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Palmetto State Armory Liberty Lower - 1535
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 69.99
|
|Palmetto State Armory A2 EPT Rifle Lower Build Kit - 516445142
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
|
|Palmetto State Armory A2 EPT Rifle Lower Build Kit, Black
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
|
|Palmetto State Armory Magpul MOE EPT Lower Build Kit - Flat Dark Earth
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
|