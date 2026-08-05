Sabre Mixtape-300 Titanium Suppressor Drops to $599.99—Save $200 Today

Limited Time Deal

Palmetto State Armory has marked down the Sabre Mixtape-300 300BLK Titanium Suppressor from $799.99 to just $599.99 with free shipping. That is a straight $200 savings on a lightweight, purpose-built .300 Blackout suppressor powered by B&T.

Top Features

3D-printed Grade 5 titanium keeps weight down without sacrificing premium construction.

Only 11.6 ounces with the included titanium HUB adapter.

Purpose-built for .300 Blackout with increased internal volume for greater gas capture.

Universal 1.375×24 HUB threading provides broad mounting flexibility.

Integrated flash hider and optimized gas flow support quieter, cleaner performance.

The Mixtape-300 measures 7.1 inches long and 1.96 inches in diameter, with a durable black Cerakote finish.

Why Shooters Will Want It

The .300 Blackout cartridge was made to shine through a suppressor, especially when paired with subsonic ammunition. The Mixtape-300 gives shooters the added internal volume needed to tame that gas while weighing less than many traditional rifle cans.

At 11.6 ounces with the HUB adapter installed, it should keep a short .300 BLK rifle or pistol from becoming unnecessarily front-heavy. Add B&T involvement, modern additive manufacturing, and HUB compatibility, and this looks like a serious suppressor—not merely a cosmetic match for the Sabre Mixtape rifle.

Unbeatable Mixtape-300 Price

Regular Price: $799.99

Sale Price: $599.99

You Save: $200.00—25% Off

FREE SHIPPING

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