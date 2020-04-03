MIRA Safety CM-7M Military Gas Mask Delivery Update & Reviews ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- So we had a lot of interest in the MIRA Safety CM-7M Military Gas Mask at the start of the Chinese Virus pandemic. The CM-7M Military Grade Gas Mask is the top of the line mask from MIRA as it protects the wearer’s airways, eyes, and face from toxic chemicals, gases, vapors, and radioactive dust while allowing for good optics when in combat to provide a tactical advantage. Beyond the current demand for virus protection, the NIRA CM-7M is turning out to be a great piece of tactical gear that should be considered essential when prepping your “kit” or go-bag.

MIRA Safety sent AmmoLand News an update and some of the recent reviews one the MIRA Safety CM-7M Military Gas Mask.

Reviews:

” The CM-7M works great with underfolder Aks. You're able to see better further than with the other model the CM-6M which is great for short to medium range attacks. This will be more of a fighting mask for medium to long distance. With one P3 Viral Filter you can run with the mask without it bouncing around. Its compact enough to fit in my smaller pack of my Blue Force Gear backpack with filter on. ~ Felipe C.”

“As other have mentioned, even in times of high demand, I had no issues getting in contact with customer service (I thought I had missed a call from them).

Onto the mask. Out of myriad different masks I have experience with, this has by far been my favorite. Especially for tactical use. The optical clarity is so excellent that it actually looks indiscernible from my normal vision, and there is no internal glare or lensing effect whatsoever thanks to the flat pane visors. No problem getting a good cheek weld for rifle (running single canister opposite dominant hand, obviously) and the clarity and lack of distortion make sight shooting with pistols easy as ever. No issues with fogging thus far.

The hydration systems works as it should with the supplied bottle, I would still like to test it with the camelback adapter.

The strap and cradle system are far superior for comfort and make for a quick don/diff procedure. I am interested to see how the elastic will hold up over time but I’d assume vacuum sealing and limited UV exposure would limit and potential issues there.

As a side not I really like the way the outflow valve is set up on this mask vs the OTF style some other masks. I don’t think there’s much practical difference but it is something I took notice of.

Overall I’m very impressed and I have a feeling I’ll be more likely to grab one of my MIRA masks over the Avon or SGE masks when the time comes.

Thanks for the great product. ~ B.N. United States”

“I got this gas mask as a gift (which I asked for lol) and I absolutely love it. I have worn it a few times though not for actual CBRN purposes, and it fits and works great. The drinking system is somewhat difficult to get the hang of and kind of a pain, but I don’t really see how it could be improved and still maintain its CBRN protection. I also notice that it kind of presses on my nose a bit (though I do have a pretty big nose). But every other aspect of this mask is just phenomenal. The speech diaphragm is so good I was able to talk on the phone while wearing this mask and the other person was clueless. They later said (after I asked) that it was slightly muffled but they could still hear me pretty much crystal clear. As for the weight and field of view, it feels extremely light weight (haven’t tried it with a filter) and my field of view isn’t nearly as affected as I would have thought. I can pretty much see everything that’s not out of the corner of my eye or right on my nose. Overall I Hope that your company can continue making great products like this, I will definitely be getting more items from MIRA safety soon! ~ Murray C”