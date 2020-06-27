Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ATN Optics has some limited inventory available on refurbished digital rifle scopes like the ATN X-SIGHT 4K PRO 3-14X day & night rifle scope for just $539.00. At this price, it is time to join the digital world of optics, retail prices have come way down and the added refurbished reduction is a great way to test the waters for cheap. Check out the same product at retail here and here.

ATN X-Sight 4K Pro Smart Ultra HD Day/Night Rifle Scope X-Sight 4K PRO is the newest breakthrough from the company that brought you the Digital Hunting experience. The X-Sight seamlessly blends in the latest technology with the more traditional scope form to bring you one of the best from both worlds. Powered by a Dual Core processor with a low light 4K sensor the X-Sight 4K PRO offers unprecedented image performance with the latest Smart features that one has come to expect from an ATN scope. The X-Sight 4K looks and feels just like your more traditional optic. Standard mounting rings. Long eye-relief. High Resolution and fast viewing. No Pixelation when you zoom. Yet underneath the hood its pure power. Try it – you won’t regret the experience.

All ATN PRO's models are well-reviewed:

