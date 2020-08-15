AmmoLand Announces Palmetto State Armory AKV Pistol Giveaway!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Read our review of the Palmetto State Armory AK-V Review and video online here!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- New and existing subscribers to the AmmoLand News emails will ALL be eligible to win this Palmetto State Armory AKV Pistol chambered in 9mm!

AmmoLand is giving our readers yet another opportunity to take home an amazing firearm. This pistol, chambered in 9mm, has been flying off shelves and is hard to keep in stock! For more information about this pistol read our Palmetto State Armory AKV Pistol review here! If you never win anything or want this rifle right now, then check out the link to buy it, that is if you can catch it in stock!

One lucky AmmoLand Subscriber will take this amazing 9mm pistol home!



Palmetto State Armory AKV Pistol

Palmetto State Armory is proud to introduce the new PSA AK-V! This new product has been designed based on the Vityaz-SN Russian submachine gun, with a few modern improvements. The PSA AK-V is a blowback-operated system to ensure a smooth cycling action. Following in the footsteps of our new PSA AK-47 GF3 models, the AK-V features a forged front trunnion and bolt/carrier. Our design utilizes the Palmetto State Armory U9 35 round magazine, and also features last round bolt hold open. The PSA AK-V will also accept CZ brand scorpion magazines.

The PSA AK-V has a 4150 10.5” nitrided barrel with a 1/10” twist, threaded 1/2×28 to interface with most common 9mm muzzle devices and suppressors. The PSA AK-V shares a single hook trigger with our PSA AK-47 GF3.

The AK-V was tested and performs well while being suppressed, and is rated for +P+ 9mm ammunition.

Forged Front Trunnion

Forged Bolt/Carrier

Stamped 1mm Steel Receiver

10.5” Nitrided 4150 Steel Barrel

9x19mm

1 in 10″ Twist

2 Port “Tanker Style” Muzzle Brake

Picatinny Top Railed, Hinged Dust Cover

Fixed Rear Sight

Enhanced Extended Safety Selector

Fire Control Group: Single Stage, Single Hook

Magpul AK Polymer Grip, ODG

Magpul AK Polymer Handguard, ODG

M4 Stock Adapter With SBA3 Adjustable Brace, ODG

U9 35 Round Patterned Magazine (Will also work in CZ Scorpion 9mm Firearms)

AmmoLand Giveaway Rules:

The giveaway entry dates run from August 15th, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 with the winner drawn on October 1st, 2020.

Everyone who signs up, or is an existing active subscriber , to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports News daily digest email are eligible to win.

, to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports News daily digest email are eligible to win. Eligible Winners must be 18 years of age, a legal resident of the United States, and be lawfully eligible under local, state, and federal rules to accept the transfer of Firearms through a licensed Federal Firearms Licensee. NOTE: All Federal, State and Local gun magazine restrictions apply. You can view a sample of typical restrictions here or here.

FFL Transfer Fees and Taxes are not included and are the winners' responsibility.

No monetary compensation or substitution for ineligible winners.

Do you get our daily email? Then you are already entered. Do you need to sign up? Then you can do so at the link/box above: Sign up for AmmoLand in your Inbox!

