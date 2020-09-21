Leupold Core Team Dominate National Rifle League’s Northern Utah Barrel Burner Match

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear riflescopes and reflex sights, is pleased to announce that Leupold Core Team Members have won the top four spots at the National Rifle League’s Northern Utah Barrel Burner Match, held September 11-13 in Blue Creek, Utah.

Leupold Core Team Members Nick Gadarzi, Dan Bertocchini, Morgun King, and Jon Pynch took first through fourth place, in that order, respectively. Another Leupold-sponsored shooter, Jake Millard, was named “Top Young Gun” for winning the youth division. All five were running the award-winning Mark 5HD on their competition rifles. Gadarzi, Bertocchini, King, and Pynch’s Mark 5HDs featured a new, yet-to-be-announced competition-style reticle that will be available to consumers soon.

“When you’re talking about your gear, nothing makes more of a difference on the line at a competition than the quality of your optics,” Gadarzi said. “Leupold builds the most lightweight, rugged, and clear riflescopes in the business, and every match I go to, I see more Mark 5HD’s on the line. If you’re planning to compete in the long-range precision game, it’s the scope you’re going to need.”

The Mark 5HD has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. Three models – a 7-35×56, 5-25×56, and 3.6-18×44 – are available in both milliradian and MOA configurations. They deliver up to 120 MOA or 34.9 MILs of travel using a precise, repeatable 3-turn ZeroLock dial. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance. The Mark 5HD was made to max out the performance of the latest long range rifles and ammunition. Ergonomically designed with more tactile, audible click adjustments, larger numbers, and a high-speed throw lever so you can put accurate fire downrange faster.

“The Mark 5HD delivers the features that long-range, precision shooters had been asking for, in a user-friendly package,” said John Snodgrass, Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “We asked elite shooters what they needed to put accurate fire downrange faster, and incorporated that input from the very beginning. We’re excited about the new reticle – which, once again, has been designed with regular input from our Core Team Members and other industry leaders – and can’t wait to share it with the shooting community early next year.”

Waterproof, fogproof, and guaranteed to perform for life, the Mark 5HD is backed by the company’s legendary Lifetime Guarantee.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and Performance Eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.