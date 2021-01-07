|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60 round G2 MLE Magazine in stock and shipping for $49.99. Compare that to the steel body Surefire AR magazines at twice the price!? With flat rate shipping.
American Tactical has partnered with German arms manufacturer Schmeisser GmbH to exclusively import and distribute the Schmeisser S60 60 round AR-15 magazine. Made from glass-reinforced polymer, this patent-pending magazine features a unique follower system that allows for double capacity from a normal AR magazine without being bulky or cumbersome. Designed to shoot both .223 REM & 5.56X45MM, the Schmeisser S60 will give you an instant capacity upgrade over the standard AR mag at an affordable price for your AR Carbine or Pistol.
- Brand: ATI
- Model: Schmeisser Magazine
- Caliber: 5.56/.223
- Capacity: 60
- Material: Reinforced Polymer
- Made in Germany
Now featuring a last round bolt hold open integrated into the follower!
ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60 Round G2 MLE Magazines just… $49.99ea
All American Tactical AR15 SCHMEISSER 60RD 5.56 Magazines are well-reviewed:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these "deals" will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online.
Not in the state of PA. They DON’T charge me anywhere in the state for the use of a FFL. The mags are shipped to my residence. You must live in a communist state ?
They didn’t ask me for an FFL.
Does anyone have experience with these magazines loaded with .300 Blackout rounds?
They say no on the manufacturers website.
I prefer a pair of Magpul 30 rd magazines. Get 4-6 on promo these days for $40
Likely a great magazine for the money. Consider the price of two regular, good quality, easy to fit into a molle pouch 30 round mags, subtract that price from the price of this unit and you wind up with the price of convenience of not changing the magazine out when you run through 30 rounds. Two other things to consider; the weight/balance of the loaded mag in the weapon. How do I carry this thing when it’s not in the weapon? I have not seen any mag pouch that will hold this thing. Maybe you could put it into a… Read more »
Try Surefire V92 – https://www.surefire.com/catalogsearch/result/?cat=0&q=v92
@DB – Get one of these, load and insert in gun. Carry standard mags for reloads an just drop it when it runs dry. Personally in practice I often download mags, just for practice reloading under pressure. I’ll never be half as fast as Jerry Mikulek, but am reasonably fast reloading pistol from my belt. Need a lot more practice with AR and only thinking about learning to manage shot-shells. Point is, for me this mag doesn’t make sense – rather buy several standard magazines for the same money. More overall ammo capacity and less issue with any single point… Read more »
It would be great if you were able to order them, but psa only sells them to FFL Dealers! Not sold to general Public.