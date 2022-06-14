CMMG Announces Ultra-Compact DISSENT Bufferless AR-15

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- CMMG has taken portability to a whole new level with the introduction of the DISSENT – a new line of buffer-less AR15 pistols that utilize the company’s patent-pending Compact Action. At the time of release, the DISSENT will be available in 5.56x45mm, .300BLK and 5.7x28mm, with each model sporting a 6.5-inch free-floated barrel and complemented with a 5.5-inch M-LOK Handguard, making the DISSENT the shortest, most stowable Personal Defense Weapon that CMMG has built to date.

At the heart of the DISSENT is CMMG’s patent-pending Compact Action, which makes it possible to operate the firearm without the receiver extension and buffer assembly installed. The Compact Action uses a set of dual guide rods and springs contained within the upper receiver to cycle the action and is compatible with both Direct Impingement and CMMG’s patented Radial Delayed Blowback operating systems.

The DISSENT features a forward non-reciprocating side charger, giving the shooter the ability to charge the weapon while staying focused down range and on target. For the left-handed shooters, a right-side configured side charger is available for purchase separately.

Outfitted with CMMG ZEROED parts and accessories and donning AR15 modularity, the CMMG DISSENT boasts superior firepower in a small familiar package and will initially be offered in three different calibers with .300BLK and 5.56x45mm utilizing a Direct Impingement operating system, while the 5.7x28mm version utilizes CMMG’s patented Radial Delayed Blowback operating system. Both .300BLK and 5.56x45mm will accept and ship with their respective 30-round Magpul PMAGS and the 5.7x28mm will accept and ship with its 32-round CMMG 5.7x28mm Gen II Conversion Magazine. All DISSENT firearms will ship with two magazines.

The rear of the DISSENT is outfitted with a 1913 Picatinny Rail, allowing users to attach a brace or a stock (all NFA rules apply). The firearm weighs in at 4.6lbs, with an overall length of 14.7” (folding stock/brace not included) giving you a compact package that can be easily maneuvered and deployed within seconds. The trigger on the DISSENT is the TriggerTech AR-D 2-Stage Trigger, which has been collaboratively designed to ensure optimal performance.

