Ammo InStock: CCI Primers 1000pc Starting @$106.99 FREE S&H CODES

These are the “bread-and-butter” of reloading, the most commonly called-for primers in reloading recipes. CCI standard primers are remarkably clean-burning, leaving primer pockets cleaner and extending the time between pocket cleaning. That’s a huge benefit for progressive reloaders.
Clean-burning initiator compound
Larger “sweet spot” for guns that produce off-center strikes
Easier to seat than ever before
Improved sensitivity for “critical-need” loading
NON-APS STRIPS
They are more sensitive and easier to seat than older CCI primers, and engineered for smooth feeding in automated equipment.
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown
Brownells' Best Deals Found Here Hot Deals
Expiration Date Unknown
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
Alexa Analytics
1 year
This is an Alexa Analytics cookie that is used to track user behavior.
Alexa analytics service - keep track on user informations
30 minutes
This cookie is used to keep track on user informations and reports it to Alexa analytics service.
Google Analytics
2 years
The _ga cookie, installed by Google Analytics, calculates visitor, session and campaign data and also keeps track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognize unique visitors.
Google Analytics - Google Tag Manager
1 minute
A variation of the _gat cookie set by Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager to allow website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. The pattern element in the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to.
Google Analytics gid cookie
1 day
Installed by Google Analytics, _gid cookie stores information on how visitors use a website, while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the data that are collected include the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
Google DoubleClick
1 year 24 days
The __gads cookie, set by Google, is stored under DoubleClick domain and tracks the number of times users see an advert, measures the success of the campaign and calculates its revenue. This cookie can only be read from the domain they are set on and will not track any data while browsing through other sites.
Google Tag Manager
3 months
Provided by Google Tag Manager to experiment advertisement efficiency of websites using their services.
Vimeo
2 years
Vimeo installs this cookie to collect tracking information by setting a unique ID to embed videos to the website.
YouTube
16 years 3 months 5 days
YouTube sets this cookie via embedded youtube-videos and registers anonymous statistical data.
Twice this week I have clicked on this ad around 615am and twice
it says sold out. Why put this phony ad in this website when it is
not valid within 10 mins of me receiving the morning ammoland
product?
Try looking now, they have small mag rifle primers.
I guess if you don’t want to buy them, don’t buy them. At a limit of 2 boxes, there is not much chance of anyone cleaning them out as has happened in past shortages. I’ve been shooting throughout the drought and if I want to keep shooting then i need to buy some. It’s simple Economics 101… If you have a limited supply of something and the demand goes up, then prices will go up. Similarly, if you have a steady demand and for some reason supply goes down ( ie. illegal government meddling in the marketplaces of labor and… Read more »
And similarly if you are using worthless fiat currency that keeps loosing its value, you can expect prices to go up.
And once that worthless fiat currency is gone. We are really screwed. Digital is not the answer. PM are not being pushed enough to make a difference to the average citizen. I would like to see the US go back to the gold standard. But not likely. So what is the answer ?
Stop government spending. Government buying things is in competition with the rest of us for goods and services, that demand drives the price of everything up. Stop government paying people not to work because then not enough people are available to work causing employers to pay more for employees, thus causing the price of everything to go up. Government, at all levels, are in buying competition with all of us. For example: Tell BATFE to turn in their cars and gasoline credit cards; then turn in their guns and ammunition; then send them home and stop the rent on their… Read more »
barter and trade
Perhaps a system of direct barter, combined with a digital system ran on open source code to provide complete transparency, thus removing the scams that have historically always existed around mediums of exchange?
Is that answer even worth discussing?
Can I barter locally and skip the electronic record keeping?
and the value of gold , silver and other things of real value
Bingo! Use the worthless fiat now to buy commodities with value BEFORE they cost arms & legs. While they may be expensive now, with CURRENT inflation rates at 8.5 percent, raw materials continuing to go up, it’s a pretty good bet things like this ate going to continue to get even more expensive.
check other gun dealers, I bought some from dealer in New Mexico ,connections matter
I’ve checked locally and stock is non existent – for what I need. I continue to check my LGS, but no luck yet. Price of gas here limits how far it’s worth driving to get a better deal on price alone.
Just another Ben Dover deal that requires you to bring your own lube !
Wow, it’s going fast.
Enough with the phony ad already
They do have small mag rifle primers.
$85. Thats four times what it was just 2 years ago.
Scalping, plain n simple.
$35 for 1000 is what I have in receipts from two years ago. Where were you getting them for $22 per 1000?
It’s supply and demand. Don’t buy them and that will help drop the price.
It might help, a tiny bit, but when the authorities in a certain Country buy up all the ammunition components and send them all abroad to somewhere else, what then? Like, let’s say, to Ukraine for example. In that situation it doesn’t much matter what you and I do, does it? The supply has been removed by government decree, and thus none for anyone else. At least unless they have the man’s decree on their side. Add to that ammo companies donating their production overseas on top of that, and how is it possible that shortages WON’T develop? It’s designed… Read more »
I have to agree with other posters, stop with the fake adds. Went to Brownells and no CCI pistol primers, just Rifle magnum. And I don’t want to hear that they were sold out already. Do your homework, you’ll see that primers are sitting on the shelves of internet dealers for a little while. There is a vendor that I could have bought the same primers at 5,000 a crack for cheaper, I’m flush with primers for awhile, just saying that you should do your homework before putting an add on your website.
Why should they try to do their homework when Brownells is paying for the advertising? You didn’t think Ammoland was doing this for free, did you?
Just another Ben Dover deal , bring your own lube if your order is processed . It will make this NOT a deal less painful .
Wait….this was yesterdays deal? Sunday.
Dang I just saw this, it’s only 630am Saturday and they are already sold out!!???