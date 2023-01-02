Henry Model X Rifle – The Old-Fashioned Lever-Gun of the Future

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Henry Model X – The old-fashioned rifle of the future; the only gun that fits my personal bizarre eclectic taste in firearms. But even if you don’t like modern takes on classic guns, the Henry Model X is just an all-around bad-ass gun that despite its archaic roots is still relevant, versatile, and as potent as ever.
But are the new additions enough to truly bring the lever-gun into the 21st century? Or am I just viewing the gun through rose-tinted Pit-Viper glasses?
Henry Model X Rifle
Despite their manual operation, lever-action rifles like the Henry are deceptively complex. This is especially true of the older Winchester rifles with their almost clockwork internals.
But modern Henrys are vastly more streamlined to make them more affordable to produce without sacrificing quality. But even though the guns are modernized versions of the original Henry rifles from the Wild West, they still incorporate some relatively outdated features. And among all these dated features, none receives more criticism than Henry’s use of a forward loading tube.
If you’re not familiar with the guns, all older models of Henry rifles are loaded from the front. This means that shooters have to remove the magazine tube, drop the desired number of cartridges into the mag tube housing before replacing the tube.
The process is by no means difficult, but neither is it terribly fast. Though the most problematic aspect of it is that it requires shooters to both manipulate a potentially loaded firearm less than an inch from the muzzle and have to take the gun fully out of a potential fight to reload.
Modern Additions
And sure, not everyone who buys a firearm needs it for a life-or-death struggle pinned behind cover desperately reloading their lever-gun while lead pours from the sky. But it’s still an obvious inconvenience.
This is why so many shooters were excited when Henry announced their Model X would incorporate a side loading gate like the Winchester and Marlin rifles that came before it. And not just for hypothetical scenarios involving panicked reloads. But also, because this feature allows shooters to top-off the magazine tube between shots. Allowing them to keep the gun filled to capacity without having to pull it down first.
But this isn’t the only noteworthy feature incorporated by the new Henry Model X Rifle. The futuristic cowboy gun also utilizes polymer for its furniture to reduce the weapon’s overall weight. Not to mention that it does away with the aesthetically pleasing and period-correct buckhorn sights normally found on the gun for brilliantly bright, adjustable fiberoptic post and notches sights.
On the receiver itself, the Henery Model X features an enlarged loop handle making it easy for shooters of all sizes to use – and if shooters want an even larger option, the X can utilize the extra-large lever loops meant for the traditional Henry Big Boy carbines. (The same is allegedly true for the furniture, but I didn’t have a Big Boy on hand to confirm this.)
A Lever-Gun With Rails?
Speaking of furniture, the polymer forearm on the Henry Model X isn’t just futuristic-looking for cosmetic sakes, it also incorporates a Picatinny rail on the bottom and a pair of M-Lok slots on the side. This makes for a perfect mounting system for tactical lights, lasers, or even bipods.
But for me, it’s what’s at the end of the Henry’s 16-inch barrel that truly sells me on the gun – a 5/8×24 threaded muzzle. Because what lever-gun would be complete without a sound suppressor?
Model X Gonna’ Give it to Ya
And truth be told, at first, I wasn’t terribly impressed by the performance of the little carbine when suppressed. Because it was still pretty loud when paired with full-power .357 Magnum rounds. But Henry Model X really came into its own when I loaded up some 158gr .38 special rounds.
While it’s difficult to accurately express just how quiet the Henry was, the impacts on my dirt berm were markedly louder than the shot itself. So much so, that I would argue heavy-grain .38 special rounds combined with a quality big-bore can like the SilencerCo Osprey45 (provided by SilencerShop.com) make the Henry was as quiet as, and possibly quieter than a suppressed .22lr carbine.
To put it another way, the combination resulted in a truly Hollywood-quiet setup.
Model X Performance
Accuracy from the carbine was solid as well. With hits on a six-inch steel gong at 150 yards using a red dot being laughably easy. Though if you’re using .38 special rounds instead of .357 Mag, you’ll have to add about a five-inch holdover since the rounds aren’t exactly, ‘screaming’ out the barrel.
One downside of the Henry I wanted to address, is reliability in certain circumstances. I found that occasionally if I worked the action a little too hard or fast while the carbine was tilted forward or backward at just the right angle, it would occasionally malfunction.
Essentially, the round would bind between the bolt and the elevator and make closing the action neigh impossible without sticking a finger, or pen, or knife inside the action and knocking the round loose.
Overall, with an MSRP of $1,000, the Henry Model X is by no means the cheapest option on the pistol caliber carbine market. But I truly believe it is among the most versatile – especially when paired with a can. The addition of a suppressor allows shooters to choose between whisper-quiet lead delivery, and hard-hitting .357 Magnum power appropriate for deer, smaller bears, and even two-legged animals looking to do harm to you and your loved ones. It’s an oddball gun to be sure, but one that definitely has a prominent place in my firearms collection.
Once you start hanging stuff off a simple lever action rifle, you lose the reason for having it.
Go buy an AR15 at that point.
Let me say right up front that I own a very early 1894 Winchester rifle (not the more common and shorter carbine) with the octagonal barrel, full length magazine, and curved steel butt plate. Its old enough to be labeled .30WCF instead of the later name for the same cartridge, .30-30 Winchester. It is, and probably always will be, one of my favorite firearms. But if it ever had a time when it was a top tier tactical tool, those days are long behind both of us. And as for hanging all those modern tactical odds and ends on a… Read more »
Dang – is .30WCF really the same as 30-30? I’d shied away from a couple items because I didn’t want have to collect another oddball cartridge. Not that 30-30 isn’t slightly oddball or already in my collection – but at least I see it on store shelves!
Ugliest rifle I have seen in years. Just buy an AR15.
Now thats the gospel.
But, but, but…that’s an assault rifle :-0.
“none receives more criticism than Henry’s use of a forward loading tube.” You mean “loading port.” “shooters have to remove the magazine tube, drop the desired number of cartridges into the mag tube housing before replacing the tube.” Only sort of. The outer magazine tube housing stays in place. The inner tube containing the follower and spring is retracted, and does not have to actually be removed from the outer tube. There is a loading port near the muzzle end of the outer tube through which one loads rounds when the inner tube is retracted (but not necessarily removed). “So… Read more »
That’s a true description of the original Henry, where one had to do the “Henry Hop” over the magazine follower as it worked its way down the tube, but this repro doesn’t work the same way. This seems to be almost an enlarged copy of the Marlin Model 60 tube. No “Henry Hop”, but one does have to remove the inner tube, and then reinsert it, to reload.
My guess is the author was referring to the gun in the review, and not actually thinking of the real Henry rifle.
That jamming issue is a deal killer.
I just upgraded my 336 Marlin 35 Remington. I put a scope on it . I turn 60 and my eyes are not what they use to be . That is what was needed , nothing more .
Nice DMX reference, Jim.
Shooting stands are a component of the civilian arsenal that leftist coffee rooms must have missed. Long distance strike capability could give fragile liberal personalities the impression they can be dropped from distance. With bullets that “explode inside of people”. So beside death by heatwave, death by virus and death by secondhand cigarettes, death by rifleman is the liberal brains 4th worst fear!
To be honest, death from heat and dehydration are a real risk if one is not careful. Know I’ve suffered heat exhaustion numerous times. Always keep water available, electrolyte replacements also helpful, be mindful and seek AC when necessary. Most of my life I’ve acclimatized to summer weather, but last two summers have spent too much time inside in over AC’d buildings so extra vulnerable. Viruses can kill, take care when in bubonic plague hotspots, avoiding ebola, tetanus, and rabies exposure goes a really long way to reduce your risk. Of course having safe drinking water is a must… 2nd… Read more »
Does it come in 44 mag?
Yeap check out their site. Big Boy X Model.45 Colt, .357/.38 Spl, .44 Mag/.44 Spl
I’M SORRY, I DONT LIKE THE SETUP ON THIS RIFLE, LIKE THE TUBE FOR FILLING ROUNDS IN ADDITION TO THE SIDEGATE…DONT LIKE THE SUPPRESSOR ON THIS TYPE OF RIFLE. CHANGE THE REDDOT TO A MUCH LOWER DOT SIGHT, THAT WILL GIVE GOOD CHEECK REST FOR CHEEK WHICH WILL GIVE BETTER ACCURACY WITH CHEECK CLOSER TO STOCK….INSIDE OF 100 YDS WHY NEED DOT, THOSE ARE VERY FUNCTIONAL IRON SIGHTS???
No need to shout, my friend. We can hear you just fine. 😉
I believe it was Mossberg that came out with a similar set up on their lever-action. When I first saw one at a gun show I dubbed it the, “John Wayne Nightmare” as it likely had him spinning in his grave. Typical of Henry, they are copying other better quality rifles and are substituting flash (brass frames) and gimmicks for quality. The current manufacturers of Henry rifles simply purchased the name “Henry” and they have no other association whatsoever with the original product from the 1800s, but are playing on the name.
The same with Marlin, Remington, Springfield, and etc I suppose???
I’ve always considered lever action an obsolete mechanism. Bolt action is simpler, Semi-auto made lever action obsolete.
Lever action has a place where it truly shines. That place is in a saddle scabbard, out of the way but ready for action while riding. While I love suppressors, adding one would add too much length and the additional width at muzzle would interfere with holstering and drawing.
Agreed Finnky. No way would I take any other action on horseback! Oh, I’m mistaken. I do have a giant leather scabbard for a scoped Remington 700 that goes all the way up to mid buttstock. But only for a wilderness Elk hunt I went on about 30 years ago. Never have used it since. Just too bulky for most use. It did the job in the Rocky Mountains pretty well though. Long shots and horse country kind of demanded it. It was big and bulky though. Every time you mounted up (or dismounted) it was in the way. Also… Read more »
I’ve long thought that a Tanker Garand would be an awesome saddle gun.
Its awfully heavy, and its 8 rd fixed magazine is suboptimal.
My saddle mounted option was a carbine length full mannlicher stock Sako Finnbear 7mm mag that was replaced with a H&R carbine length full mannlicher stock in 270 Winchester. The scabbard was full length. Not the most ballistically accurate, but it never failed to get the job done for many years.
Or anywhere a handy repeating rifle is needed and semiauto is not desired.
If anything, the bolt action mechanism is obsolete. Yes, it can make an effective snd accurste sniper rifle or hunting rifle, but semiautos van eadily fill those rolls. I mean, bolt actions were truly state-of-the-art military designs for like, what, maybe a decade? And even that would not have happened without the military doctrine calling for the ability to make 1000 yard shots. A little more r&d, lever guns would have been the primary small arm up into the 1930s.
“If anything, the bolt action mechanism is obsolete”
Dolt…
Quite frankly I never needed anything more than a bolt action for hunting. I do my best to not take long or sketchy shots. The vast majority of the time one is enough to stop the game and sometimes a second was needed end it’s life. Semi-auto is great for military, home defense, or fun at the range. Long range precision shooters typically opt for bolts.
As one who is repulsed by grade-school children now using the F-word in every sentence, I feel we responsible adults have a duty to stop throwing gasoline on the fire.
Jim Grant, I challenge you to clean up your mouth, quit using pointless phrases such as “bad-ass” in your articles, and make it a point in your life to become a part of the solution.
I’m much more repulsed by what you write: https://www.ammoland.com/2021/08/florida-red-flag-abuse-florida-mans-rights-virtually-disappear/#axzz76dnhOkn8 “Have faith, fellow Patriots, and be of good cheer. Divine intervention has saved America numerous times in the past, and it will again. God knows by name the enemy within. The war has begun, and the purge will not take long. This will not be a shooting war. Only God’s enemy will die of the Covid hoax, but God’s warriors are protected from the hoax. Of the Americans currently stuck now in Aphganistan, only God’s enemy will perish there – God’s warriors will be evacuated. The dead and missing in the… Read more »
There’s definitely some mental illness there.
You’re free to be repulsed by whatever you like. One thing that won’t repulse you is the language I use when in the presence of women and children.
That’s commendable but hardly patriotic.
Too bad its not that simple. Good people do die at the hands of evil ones.
I can not image God would condone any war. Once you pick up a weapon you are no longer a innocent you are just another target.
If someone is shooting your friends and/or family, you are not an innocent if you do not pick up a weapon. At that point you are simply a willing victim and complicit in your families deaths. Self defense is a natural right, as well as both the smart and the right thing to do. Choosing to use best tool for the job is a no brainer. If someone attacks you or otherwise brings violence, you remain the victim even if you kill them. You only lose victim status if you continue to attack them when they are definitively fleeing –… Read more »
Joe Biden or Jonathan Dibble? Moron or Morani?