1000Rnd Sellier & Bellot Handgun Ammo 9mm Luger 124Gr FMJ $180.36, FREE S&H -$.018

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale going on a 1000 rounds of 1000 Sellier & Bellot Handgun Ammo 9mm Luger 124Gr FMJ ammunition that you can get for $180.36 with a filler item and coupon code “M8Y” and FREE shipping at check out. This is a good deal because we have not seen 124Gr at this price recently.

To get this deal you need to add the ammunition to your cart then add filler item AR-15 SURPLUS FRONT SIGHT DETENT SPRING, or any other item you need, to get your cart price to $200.00 so the coupon code will then work. Check out cart image below to see how we did it.



Today Sellier and Bellot produce ammunition using high-quality components which is the choice of hunters, competitive shooters, law enforcement agencies and militaries around the world. This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases.

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 124

Cartridge: 9 mm Luger

Muzzle Energy: 382

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1181

Full metal jacket bullets are ideal for furbearer hunting or competitive shooting because their smooth design decreases the chance of deformation upon impact and improve feed reliability. This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases.

Related Reviews:

Sellier & Bellot Handgun Ammo 9mm Luger 124Gr Deal Cart Check 12/25/2019:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!