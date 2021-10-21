1000 rounds Sellier & Bellot Handgun Ammo 9mm Luger 124Gr FMJ $414.99, FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
Own A Gun? Make Sure you are Covered. Legal Defense for Self-Defense.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale running on a 1000 rounds case of Sellier & Bellot, 9mm Luger, FMJ, 124 Grain for just $414.99 with FREE shipping while supplies last. That is $0.414 a round each and I would tell you to check prices but no one has any..
Today Sellier and Bellot produce ammunition using high-quality components which is the choice of hunters, competitive shooters, law enforcement agencies and militaries around the world. This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases.
Order today!
Key Specifications
- Item Number: 186222
- Caliber: 9mm Luger, also known as 9x19mm and 9mm Parabellum
- Bullet Weight: 124 gr.
- Bullet Type: Full metal jacket
- Case: Brass
- Corrosive: No
- Reloadable: Yes
- Primer: Boxer
- Muzzle Velocity: 1,080 FPS
- Muzzle Energy: 328 ft.-lbs.
- Mfg. Number: SB9B
Sizzle just waiting to be unleashed! Ready to get you the most out of your next trip to the range. Smooth feeding, always reliable!
1000Rnd Sellier & Bellot Handgun Ammo 9mm Luger 124Gr FMJ $414.99 FREE S&H -$0.41
Related Reviews:
Brownells.com Coupon Codes
$50 off $550
$85 off $875
|
$100 off $1000
$55 off $575
$25 off $275
|
$10 off $99
$15 off $150
Free S/H over $99
|
$15 off $150
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership