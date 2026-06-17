PSA 11.5″ Carbine 5.56 w/ HAR-15 Brace – $469.99

Limited Time Deal

The PSA 11.5″ Carbine 5.56 NATO HAR-15 Pistol is on sale now for $469.99, down from $499.99. This compact AR pistol gives shooters a handy 5.56 platform with solid PSA components, a free-float M-LOK rail, and an adjustable HAR-15 stabilizing blade.

Top Features

11.5″ 5.56 NATO barrel with 1:7 twist for common defensive and range loads

Nitride finish for improved durability and corrosion resistance

10.5″ Lightweight Hex M-LOK free-float rail for easy accessory mounting

Forged 7075-T6 receivers with hardcoat anodized finish

Carpenter 158 bolt and full-auto profile bolt carrier group

H&R HAR-15 adjustable pistol stabilizing blade with 6-position buffer tube

Why Shooters Love It

This PSA 11.5″ HAR-15 pistol hits the sweet spot for shooters who want a compact, maneuverable 5.56 platform without spending custom-gun money. It is short enough to handle easily, but still built around proven AR components like forged receivers, a Carpenter 158 bolt, M-LOK rail space, and a carbine-length gas system.

For the money, this is a practical truck-gun, range-gun, or home-defense-ready foundation that leaves room in the budget for ammo, mags, a sling, and an optic.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $499.99

Current Price: $469.99 Savings: $30.00 — about 6% off

$469.99

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