Ruger Custom Shop Super GP100 Competition Revolver Now Chambered in 9mm Luger

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is pleased to introduce the 8-round, Ruger Custom Shop® Super GP100® Competition revolver chambered in 9mm Luger. With its factory-tuned action and pleasing ergonomics, this new Custom Shop Super GP100 takes the traditional Ruger revolver to the next level and is ready to compete, right out of the box.

Custom Shop Super GP100 revolvers feature polished and optimized internals, a centering boss on the trigger and centering shims on the hammer, which combine to produce a smooth, double-action trigger pull and a crisp, consistent let-off. Together, the adjustable rear sight and quick-change fiber optic front sight create a great sight picture for rapid target acquisition.

The half-lug, 6″ sleeve and shroud barrel is contoured for fast manual ejection and features an 11° target crown for competition-level accuracy. Aesthetic cuts in the barrel shroud and cylinder help reduce overall weight and improve balance. The cylinder and extractor are cut for moon clips to speed reloading during competition. Additionally, the cylinder is heavily fluted and the length is reduced in order to decrease the overall mass and increase rotational speed.

The frame, cylinder and barrel are made from stainless steel to increase durability while providing corrosion resistance. Utilizing the renowned action of the Super Redhawk®, the Super GP100 also contains a two-spring lockwork arrangement providing an even, double-action cycle and reliable ignition.

The revolver is complimented by a Hogue® wood grip that creates a natural connection between the user and the firearm and is hand polished to a smooth finish. The peg-style grip frame also easily accommodates custom Super Redhawk or GP100 grips.

The revolver ships in a waterproof, fitted hard case and includes three moon clips, a moon clip unloading tool, a Ruger Custom Shop Certificate of Authenticity, challenge coin, cleaning cloth, gun peg and decal.

For more information on the Super GP100 or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com

