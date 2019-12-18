ShotBlock is an innovative, patented accessory that stops a gun from being loaded, while also providing anti-corrosion benefits to your weapon.

Greenville, SC – -(AmmoLand.com)- Over 70,000 firearm accidents happen each year: in the house, in the community, at the store, at the firing range and more. At times – most commonly in retail settings – a firearm is accidentally discharged. Introducing ShotBlock™, a unique and patented way of insuring a bullet cannot be loaded into full breech.

ShotBlock

Launching in 2019, ShotBlock is working to change a large segment of the firearms industry in a positive way with its revolutionary safety product – both in the public and political eye, and for gun manufacturers, sellers and owners. An easy to use indicator that slides into the barrel of the firearm, the ShotBlock allows the manufacturer to ship their firearms to the retailer protected from loading a live round into battery but still giving the retailer the ability to allow the customer to safely hold and manipulate the firearm.

“I had the idea for the ShotBlock after visiting a high-end shooting range with my wife. I had asked to see a used Gun Site 45, and the owner brought it out of the case and held it facing my wife without clearing it,” remember Bill Masters, Founder of ShotBlock. “He finally handed it to me and I cleared it. I left there telling myself there should be an easy way to let the customer know it was safe. There must be something to prevent someone quickly loading the weapon and doing bad things with it.”

Much more advanced than the cable locks or trigger guard locks you find on firearms from the manufacturer, the ShotBlock works by blocking the ability of a bullet to go into full battery. The ShotBlock is attached to an extended protection indicator and slides into the barrel and locks into the breach lip. The extended protection indicator plays two roles: First, it lets the owner know the gun is secure and second, it helps with anti-corrosion while being stored. Having the tip of the protection indicator visible at the end of the gun barrel lets the customer and gun owner know that the gun cannot be fired.

Once the ShotBlock is in the barrel of the firearm you can easily manipulate the weapon safely, and any attempt to load the firearm will cause the bullet to be wedged inside the Shot Block, and prevent the bullet from going into full battery. This is a huge benefit and safety measure for the firearm manufacturers to reduce liability, store owners, or even private owners because they now can see – as soon as someone grabs the gun – the gun is safe.

From a retail perspective, it is also a huge upgrade to the current, restrictive trigger locks. Traditionally you would have a trigger lock on the firearm as well as a flag in the barrel as a safety measure. If someone is shopping for a new firearm, they are not able to pick the weapon up and feel the true ergonomics in their hand with these traditional restrictive devices. The trigger lock is clunky and the flag prevents the firearm from being manipulated. With the ShotBlock, the customer is able to measure fit and feel properly ensuring safe and accurate usage.

The ShotBlock One model is compatible with .380, 9mm, .40, and .223 firearm chambers . The ShotBlock Two model compatible with .45 and .308 firearms and is coming soon. For more information on the Shot Block, please visit: www.theshotblock.com/introduction.

ABOUT SHOTBLOCK

ShotBlock was founded in 2019 by Bill Masters, an American engineer, inventor, manufacturing entrepreneur, and business advisor and mentor. It holds two patents (9,448,024 – Firearm Safety and Chamber Block Indicator / 9,310,149 – Firearm Safety and Chamber Block Indicator). The ShotBlock’s mission is to improve gun safety for manufacturers, retailers and private users through its innovative safety products.