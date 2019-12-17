SIG SAUER Releases Authentic M17 Military Surplus Handguns Commercially

NEWINGTON, N.H. –-(Ammoland.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is honored to bring authentic, M17 Military Surplus handguns to the commercial market. The M17 Military Surplus handguns were manufactured under contract with the U.S. Army according to the original specifications of the Modular Handgun System (MHS). This is an exclusive, limited availability offering from SIG SAUER and the condition of the handguns will vary based on field use.

“The M17 Military Surplus handguns are a very special release from SIG SAUER, that gives consumers the opportunity to own a piece of history, and includes a certificate of authenticity,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “These handguns were originally issued by the U.S. Army and fielded during the initial domestic and in-theater deployment of the Modular Handgun System. The unique, one-of-a-kind, features of the M17 Surplus handguns include coyote controls, the original government-issue markings and serial numbers, and orange rear and green front SIGLITE Night Sights, which will make them coveted by both military and firearms collectors alike.”

The M17 Surplus handgun is a 9mm, striker-fired, P320-based handgun platform, featuring a coyote-tan PVD coated stainless steel slide, coyote-tan controls, a coyote-tan medium carry grip module, with the U.S. Government slide markings and serial numbers. The handguns are equipped with SIGLITE sights (orange rear & green front), removable night sight rear plates, and the same optic cut as specified by the MHS contract, and ready to fit a SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro Optic. The M17 features an ambidextrous manual safety, ships with (1) 17-round and (2) 21-round magazines, includes an official SIG SAUER M17 Certificate of Authenticity, and comes packed just as the handguns are delivered to the U.S. Military.

M17 Surplus Handgun Specs:

Overall Length: 8.0”

Overall Height: 5.5”

Overall Width: 1.6”

Barrel Length: 4.7”

Sight Radium: 6.6”

Weight (incl. magazine): 29.6 oz.

The M17 Surplus handgun is now shipping.





About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.