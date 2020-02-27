Introducing the Centurion Arms C4 M-LOK Rail

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Centurion Arms LLC is happy to announce the C4 M-LOK Rail. The M-LOK C4 rail system is based off the patented quad rail version. It is a lightweight, rugged, 2-piece free float rail that when installed gives the uppers a continuous 12 o’clock rail and M-LOK slots for the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions. The C4 system is the lightest and most rigid rail that clamps to a standard barrel nut on all AR15, M4, and M16 type weapons systems. This design allows the installation of the rail on an upper assembly without removing the front sight post or permanently attached muzzle devices.

Features:

Material: 6061 T6 Aluminum

Finish: Type 3 hard coat anodized

Rails: 1913 spec rail

Fasteners: Grade 8 bolts, phosphate finished

QD sling swivels front and rear on both sides

MADE IN USA

Price:

C4 M-LOK Rail (Carbine Cut) – $280.00 (Intro Price $238.00) Pre-Order, Shipping by Mid-March

C4 M-LOK Rail (12in) – $310.00 (Intro Price $263.50) Available NOW

C4 M-LOK Rail (Mid Cut) – $320.00 (Intro Price $272.00) Pre-Order, Shipping by Mid-March

C4 M-LOK Rail (12in FSP) – $350.00 (Intro Price $297.50) Pre-Order, Shipping by Mid-March



About Centurion Arms, LLC:

Centurion Arms has dedicated themselves to bringing you the very best operational weapons components. They understand the extreme demands placed on operational weapons systems that are being pushed to their limits in the harshest of environments. They are devoted to providing components with the level of quality, reliability, and accuracy needed to ensure their performance in an operator’s most critical situations to ensure mission success. Learn more at https://www.centurionarms.com/.