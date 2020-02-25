Rock River Arms Introduces LAR-15M CAR A4 .350 Legend

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Rock River Arms, one of the industry's most respected names in Modern Sporting Rifles and pistols, recently introduced a new .350 Legend carbine. This entry into RRA's LAR lineup was developed as a modern hunting firearm with minimal recoil and dominant short- to mid-range capabilities.

The RRA LAR-15M CAR A4 350 Legend produces new advantages for modern hunters using straight wall cartridges. Delivering the power and accuracy expected from RRA's precision rifles and providing reduced recoil, the .350 Legend features a 16-inch chrome moly (also available in stainless-steel) cryo-treated barrel with 1:16 twist and equipped with an RRA military style brake. The RRA two-stage trigger provides a crisp break and is housed in the RRA winter trigger guard, allowing full dexterity while wearing gloves.

The RRA LAR-15M .350 Legend comes standard with a six-position Operator CAR stock, overmolded A2 pistol grip, and 13-inch extended lightweight free-float handguard covering a low-profile gas block and CAR-length gas system. The full-length top rail configuration fits all quality optic systems while the M-LOK compatibility provides for accessory attachments, such as a bipod and light source. A sturdy hard-plastic, ten round magazine, owner’s manual and warranty are included with the rifle.

RRA LAR-15M .350 Legend Specifications

Caliber: .350 Legend

Lower Receiver: Forged RRA LAR-15M Multi-Caliber Marked

Upper Receiver: Forged A4

Barrel: 16-Inch Chrome Moly or Stainless Steel, 1:16 Twist, ½-36 Thread

Muzzle: RRA Military Style Brake

Gas Block: Low-Profile Gas Block

Trigger: RRA Two-Stage / RRA Winter Trigger Guard

Safety: RRA Standard

Handguard: RRA 13-Inch Lightweight Free-Float, M-LOK Compatible

Buttstock: RRA Operator CAR Stock

Pistol Grip: RRA Overmolded A2 Grip

Weight (w/empty magazine): 6.8 lbs.

Length: 33-Inches Retracted

Includes: One 10rd Magazine, RRA Case, Manual, and RRA Limited Lifetime Warranty

MSRP: Model 350L1260 $1100.00 – Chrome Moly

Model 350L1360 $1150.00 – Stainless Steel

About Rock River Arms:

The quality and reliability of Rock River Arms firearms continue to win new admirers. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) put a variety of different manufacturer’s rifles through an exhaustive trials process and based on those trials awarded Rock River Arms with a 5-year contract as their primary supplier. Since that time Rock River Arms has received additional federal contracts.

Rock River Arms remains committed to continuing to provide its civilian, law enforcement and military customers with the kind of custom products and services on which its reputation has been built.

For more information on the complete line of production AR15 style rifles and accessories, contact: Rock River Arms, 1042 Cleveland Rd, Colona, IL 61241 Phone: (309) 792.5780 Fax: (309) 792.5781 www.rockriverarms.com