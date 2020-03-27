Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- At Brownells.com you can make your own package and get 150 rounds of Winchester USA White Box Ammo 45 ACP 230GR JHP Ammunition and one brand new Wilson Combat 1911 45ACP Wilson-Rogers Magazine (965-047-470WB) for just $150.91 after a coupon code at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE shipping on their whole order.

To make this deal in your cart you need to ad three 50 round boxes of the Winchester USA White Box Ammo 45 ACP and 1 Wilson Combat 1911 45ACP Wilson-Rogers Magazine to get your cart over $150.00 then you can apply coupon code “SAE“. See our cart image below to see how we did it. Just the fact that you can get a deal on any ammo with ammunition sold out almost everywhere makes this a great buy.

Winchester USA White Box Ammo 45 ACP Economical Ammo For A Variety Of Shooting Applications. Winchester “USA White Box” has always stood for consistent performance and outstanding value, offering high-quality ammunition to suit a wide range of hunter's and shooters need's.

150rnds Winchester USA WhiteBox 45 ACP Ammo Deal Cart Check

