American Built Arms Company Launches the MOD*X GEN III Xtreme Hand Guard

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- American Built Arms Company (A*B Arms brand) is proud to introduce the latest accessory for their best-selling MOD*X GEN III chassis; the A*B Arms MOD*X GEN III Xtreme Hand Guard – M-LOK Version.

The MOD*X GEN III Xtreme Hand Guard is a 13.5”, lightweight, M-LOK aluminum hand guard designed as an upgrade for the MOD*X GEN III Modular Rifle System 11.5” KeyMod hand guard found on thousands of MOD*X GEN III chassis systems. It’s currently available for all the MOD*X GEN III chassis systems including the Remington Model 700 Short Action, Remington Model 783 Short Action, Howa Model 1500 Short Action and Weatherby Vanguard Short Action.

“There are thousands of A*B Arms MOD*X chassis systems in the hands of shooting enthusiasts, hunters and law enforcement individuals,” said Adam Edelman, Vice President and Co-Owner of American Built Arms Company. “They have asked for an upgraded version utilizing the M-LOK standard. We listened to their feedback and the result is the MOD*X GEN III Xtreme Hand Guard – M-LOK Version.”

Specifications:

Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. by a Veteran-Owned company

6061 T6 Aluminum, hard coat anodized to Mil-Spec Type III

M-LOK Standard on all sides of the forearm for mounting equipment

Lightweight, 13.5” free-floating modular forearm

Easy to assemble; no barrel removal

Weight: 13 oz.

The MOD*X GEN III Xtreme Hand Guard is currently available at www.abarms.com and retails for $139.99.

About American Built Arms Company:

American Built Arms Company (www.abarms.com ) is a veteran owned, Type 07/NFA FFL U.S. Manufacturer of firearms and firearms parts and accessories to the law enforcement, military and civilian markets. They also provide design, development, project management and consulting to the defense industry. Based in Glen Rock, PA, American Built Arms Company markets and sells its A*B Arms brand of high-end products through a network of dealers, distributors and OEM manufacturers.

To learn more about American Built Arms Company, please contact customer support at [email protected] or visit our web site at http://www.abarms.com. You can also find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abarms and Instagram at www.instagram.com/ab_arms .