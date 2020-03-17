Anarchy Outdoors Announces Ergonomic Performance Upgrades for AICS Rifle Systems



North Logan, UT–-(Ammoland.com)- Anarchy Outdoors, a leading industry innovator and supplier of precision rifle components and other high-performance firearms accessories, has introduced significant ergonomic upgrades for select Accuracy International rifle systems. Designed in partnership with Accuracy Obsession, these precision-oriented upgrades include a Thumb Rest for a proper precision rifle grip, an improved Adjustable Cheek Piece for better eye-to-scope alignment and a Spigot Mount for superior bipod attachment.

A thumb rest is critical for a proper grip when shooting a precision rifle. Most shooters in the precision rifle discipline do not curl their thumb around the grip in the traditional manner but position it on the trigger finger side of the grip. This helps eliminate torque while squeezing the trigger and keeps the rifle on target. The Anarchy Outdoors Thumb Rest provides an ergonomic and repeatable-position support on the strong side of the grip for the thumb to rest on, providing much better hand alignment and consistent trigger pull. The Thumb Rests are manufactured from composite Nylon 12 material, resulting in a strong, thin, and perfectly textured interface. Available in black with an MSRP of $39.99 Thumb Rests are compatible with select versions of the “AT” and “AX” rifle systems. Please visit www.anarchyoutdoors.com/accuracy-international-thumb-rest/ for complete model compatibility.

The Anarchy Outdoors Adjustable Cheek Piece is thinner and can be set lower than the factory version to allow mounting the rifle’s scope lower to the bore axis and still provide better and more comfortable eye alignment. This minimizes the effect of parallax and the greater range of adjustment allows setting the comb height for maximum comfort while in the shooting position. Made from composite Nylon 11, the installation only takes minutes using a basic Allen wrench. The Adjustable Cheek Piece fits the factory AX buttstock and the AX-AICS R700 Chassis and is now available with an MSRP of $59.99. Please visit www.anarchyoutdoors.com/accuracy-international-ax-aics-cheek-piece-low/

The new Spigot Mount from Anarchy Outdoors provides an upgraded bipod attachment point for select Accuracy International AE, AT and AW rifle systems including the AWM and AW50. Models are available for bipods that attach to either Picatinny or Arca Swiss type rails. Rather than mount the bipod to the bottom of the stock, the Spigot Mount positions the bipod closer to the bore axis and further toward the muzzle by extending out from the front of the stock rather than the bottom. This results in greater stability and accuracy. All versions of the Spigot Mount are machined from a single piece of 6061-T6 Aluminum and are Type-III hard coat anodized black. This one-piece bipod mount replaces the Accuracy International factory bipod “block” held within the square tube forend to provide the user a rigid bipod attachment point.

User installation is easy. It requires a 5/16” roll pin punch, 2.5mm Allen Key, 3mm Allen Key, and blue Loctite. The Anarchy Outdoors Spigot Mounts have an MSRP of $119.99. For more information please visit www.anarchyoutdoors.com/accuracy-international-spigot-mount/

