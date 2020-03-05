Apex Announces Extended Slide Release for CZ P-10 Pistols

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Apex Tactical Specialties is expanding its aftermarket upgrade options for the CZ P-10 model pistols with the upcoming release of an Extended Slide Release for the CZ P-10 C, F and S models.

The Apex Extended Slide Release for the CZ P-10 offers wider, more ergonomic thumb paddles that are also extended toward the rear for easier manipulation of the slide release. The slide release is CNC machined steel and black Melonite finished for enhanced durability and reliability.

The Apex Extended Slide Release for the CZ P-10 will soon be available for pre-order from ApexTactical.com.

Additional Apex upgrades for the CZ P-10 models include an Extended Mag Release for the new reversible factory release design. For the ambidextrous mag release models, Apex offers a Tactical Mag Release for Right Handed and Left Handed shooters, as well as a Competition Mag Releases in either Right Handed or Left Handed configuration.

Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new slide release can contact Apex at (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

Features and Specifications:

For CZ P-10 C, F and S models

Aids in Faster, Easier Activation/Deactivation of Slide Release

Black Melonite Finish

Direct Drop-In Replacement

Apex Part #: 116-127

MSRP: $79.95





About Apex Tactical Specialties

For more information on parts from Apex Tactical Specialties, visit www.ApexTactical.com, like Apex Tactical on Facebook or follow @ApexTactical on Instagram or Twitter. Instructional videos on the installation of Apex parts are available on Apex's YouTube, Full30 and GunStreamer channels.