Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Tired of picking up brass, well Caldwell Shooting sports has some back-saving deal only for readers of AmmoLand News. Both of the best selling brass catchers are deeply discounted, price starting at $19 – $30 which is 30% OFF the MSRP and FREE shipping with coupon code “AmmoLand“ at check out! These are items you should buy a few of as they are very useful. Check the savings out at the links below! Be sure and use click through our links to make double sure the discounts work.

The Caldwell Universal Brass Catcher is the perfect tool for any re-loader or conscious shooter. This expended brass catcher conveniently fits onto bolt-action and semi-automatic rifles to allow you to focus on shooting, rather than worrying about where your brass is landing. When the bag is full (100 rounds of .223) simply use the zipper on the bottom of the bag to empty the casings into your desired container and keep shooting.

Are you tired of spending as much time sifting through grass looking for brass as you do shooting at the range? Look no more with the Caldwell Brass Trap. It is specifically designed to catch the brass in most shooting environments with any gun. The Brass Trap quickly assembles to be set on a bench and catch all or your rifle brass or it can be mounted on tripod to catch all of your pistol brass. When you are done shooting simply unzip the zipper for quick brass removal and break it down to store in your range bag. Spend more time shooting and less time looking for brass with the Caldwell Brass Trap. Carry bag included.

Catchers in Action:

Caldwell Brass Trap Cart Check

Caldwell Universal Brass Catcher Cart Check

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!