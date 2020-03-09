Coronavirus Update, Resources & Supplies 3-06-2020

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- We can not turn on the TV news without getting a continual injection of Coronavirus reporting. Will this be a legitimate pandemic or is it all man-made fear over a “big nothing burger” chest cold, as our favorite Clinton likes to say?

Truth is we don't know and all we can do is watch the reports like everybody else to see what the truth is?

Coronavirus Resources

There are some good resources online tracking the spread that we recommend you check. Just follow the links below for the ones we like and that way you can keep an eye spread near you or adjust your travel plans as needed.

Tracking Every Coronavirus Case in the U.S Map: The New York Times has a current map of the known cases that is pretty good and worth checking out.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) : This is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page for information on COVID-19. This page will is said to be updated regularly at noon Mondays through Fridays. Numbers close out at 4 p.m. the day before reporting.

UT Southwestern Medical Center – Coronavirus Briefing: UT Southwestern Medical Center has a PDF that has a lot of basic facts presented without a lot of underlying fear-mongering built-in.

Coronavirus Defense Supplies

So yes, we have read your comments on this stuff and there are plenty of opinions on the effectiveness of stopping the virus spread through the use of masks. We have seen all the back and forth and we are not making any claims. The reality as we see it is, our readers can make up their own minds on what they decide to include in their own virus go-bags. All we can do it point out the gear we know works well or is the same gear you would see our own military and government agencies use.

N95 Masks:The N95 Masks has been the go-to mask that folks have been panic buying and for that reason, they are pretty much sold out across the U.S. if not the world. One place we found them still in stock was Miller Supply Inc. You probably know Miller as they have been bulk suppliers of eyewear to shooting ranges over the years. Currently, as of this article publish date, Miller seems to have inventory on the 3M N95 Masks as well as bulk buys and Travel Kits.

Bulk Hand Sanitizer: This is the most recommended and agreed upon a protection tool for beating the COVID-19 virus. Wash your hands, don't touch your face. It is a hard habit to break….

MIRA Safety CM-7M Military Gas Mask – CBRN; We got a lot of comment-heat the first time we mentioned MIRA Safety and their CM-7M Military Gas Mask, but if you are serious about your survival gear for pandemics as well as any variety of SHTF situations from terrorist attacks to nuclear then there is no reason why you would not have one of the best shooters mask in use today.

MIRA CBRN Gas Mask Filter: These are in stock and shipping, albeit slowly, but they have a 20-year shelf life. The key feature of these top of the line filters is they are compatible with standard 40mm NATO threaded respirators, which are widely available. The MRIA CBRN filter all known CBRN agents, including radioactive iodine, rated for A2B2E2K2HgSXP3 D R, and you will need a few to outlast a real threat. Keep reading to see why we mention these.

Israeli Military Surplus M15 Gas Mask: This is a cheaper way to get into a properly working gas mask that will accept the MIRA CBRN Gas Mask Filters.