Countering The Mass Shooter Threat – Must Have Self Defense Planning Book

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Countering the Mass Shooter Threat is a comprehensive playbook for every house of worship, school, business, and family in America.

Author Michael Martin dives into the data of 48 mass shootings to determine what can be learned from these tragedies and how following a comprehensive plan can help you to not only avoid becoming a victim but eliminate the presence of these shooters once and for all.

Countering The Mass Shooter Threat

This $35.00 playbook is presented in an easy-to-follow format with information for all experience levels. Essential lessons on topics like gun-free zones, magazine capacity, and using the Run, Hide, Fight Methodology are already saving lives across the nation. Here are just a few of the lifesaving lessons you’ll learn in your playbook…

Create An Emergency Operations Plan: Discover how you can end attacks early and minimize the number of victims involved in an incident with strategic planning and preparedness training…

Triage And Treat The Wounded: Learn the lifesaving measures you can take to save critically injured victims after an attack is over…

Expert Recommendations: Get advice on topics like how to properly develop an Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) for your home or place of business…

Understand Your Attacker: Dive into the history of mass shootings, what the statistics tell us, and what your aggressor is likely thinking…

Debunk Common Myths: Finally get your questions about magazine capacity, banning firearms, and special watch lists answered…

Know The Signs: Uncover how you can identify and deter potential shooters before they strike…

“This book [Countering The Mass Shooter Threat] is absolutely fantastic and spot on! All the material is presented in a flowing, understandable, and non-offensive way…Thank you for sharing your knowledge and expertise so folks like me can share it with others. I will be suggesting your book to many acquaintances.”

– Greg A.

About the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA)

The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) provides education, training and self-defense protection to responsible American gun owners. Headquartered in West Bend, WI, the USCCA is the largest and fastest-growing association whose sole focus is the responsibly armed American.