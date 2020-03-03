Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has the ATI Omni Hybrid Maxx P4 5.56/.223 7.5″ pistol with a thirty (30) round mags for just $369.98 shipped after club membership and coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” at check out.

ATI® Omni Hybrid Maxx P4 5.56 NATO/.223 Remington AR-15 Pistol The Omni Hybrid Maxx features ATI's metal-reinforced polymer upper and lower receivers…which help to reduce weight and increase maneuverability without sacrificing durability. The lower receiver features an over-molded metal insert, which reinforces the buffer tube housing and rear takedown pin. This allows for metal-on-metal contact with both the buffer tube as well as the rear takedown pin, delivering the strength and durability to withstand recoil and constant use. In fact, the Omni Hybrid lower has been specifically tested to withstand all sorts of use and abuse. The folks at ATI put it through all the pressure and weight-bearing tests, similar to the US Military's testing, and found it to function flawlessly, even after supporting up to 250 lbs. and being run over by an 800-lb. forklift. Then, they ran 2,000 rounds through it without a hiccup. Both the upper and lower are built from a fiberglass-composite polymer over a zinc metal insert, with extra reinforcements in high-pressure sections.

Fully patented inter-lock hammer and trigger pin retainment system, prevents movement during firing

Nano Composite Parts Kit

7″ KeyMod handguard accepts a wide range of accessories

Low-profile gas block

Standard AR pistol buffer tube for use with most braces

Beveled mag well for faster magazine swaps

Enhanced trigger guard

Battlefield Green Cerakote coating on upper and lower

Includes one 30-rd. polymer magazine Order today!

