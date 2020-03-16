Introducing the Highly Anticipated AR15 Barrels from CMC

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- CMC Barrels is proud to announce our highly anticipated line of CMC AR Barrels. Since the 2018 inaugural launch of the CMC Glock Match Precision Barrel, we have had the objective of developing a series of high-quality AR Barrels that complement their exceptional line of AR aftermarket products. The CMC Barrels AR Barrel line does just that.

With input received from military, law enforcement and civilian shooters incorporated into the core engineering and design, we've been able to accommodate the modern-day shooting requirements requested. Every barrel is precision, instrument-inspected for absolute straightness and air gauged for maximum uniformity, yielding the highest accuracy possible. Land and groove tolerance from breech to muzzle can vary only .0001″ for the best concentricity.

The first profiles available are based on the SOCOM variant. Our AR15 Barrels are made from 4150 Chrome Moly Vanadium, coated in H&M Blacknitride+ for increased wear resistance, chambered in .223 Wylde so that you can feed it both .223 and 5.56 NATO ammo.

The Barrels provide your choice of gas system lengths, along with M4 feed ramps for reliability, a 1:7″ twist rate, 1/2″x28 thread pattern to fit standard AR15 muzzle devices, 11-degree match crown for increased accuracy and a bottom dimple for easy install and alignment of gas blocks.

Our AR15 Barrels are coated in H&M Blacknitride+ or Ferritic Nitrocarburizing, resulting in significantly improved surface properties on ferrous metal parts while maintaining dimensional and shape stability. H&M Blacknitride+ yields increased wear resistance, improved fatigue strength, better corrosion resistance, improved lubricity, and enhanced cosmetic appeal.

CMC Barrels AR15 Barrel Features:

Optimal length gas systems for barrel lengths

1:7″ twist rate

M4 feed ramps for reliability

Air Gauged tested for consistency

1/2″x28 thread pattern to fit standard AR15 muzzle devices

11-degree match crown for increased accuracy

Bottom dimple for easy gas block install and alignment

These Barrels are complemented by our Low Profile AR15 .750 Nitride Finish Gas Block, AR15/10 Nitride Coated Gas Tubes, and Enhanced Bolt Carrier Groups. Like all of our products, the CMC Barrels Profile Barrel is exceptionally well made, more durable than standard stock barrels, and includes our Satisfaction Guarantee and Lifetime Warranty.