Orchid Advisors Cancels Annual Firearms Industry Compliance Conference

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)- As a result of growing concerns over COVID-19, Orchid Advisors has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Firearms Industry Compliance Conference – or the “FICC” as the Industry has come to refer to it.

CEO Jon Rydberg states: “It is with sincere regret that we must cancel the event. Like you, we've been monitoring the current health crisis and at the advisement of Mayor Carlos Gimenez of Miami-Dade County, we have no choice.” “The Firearms Industry Compliance Conference will return next year in May of 2021 with its originally planned agenda. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the virus.”

For additional questions, please contact Michelle Ingram at [email protected]





About Orchid Advisors:

Orchid Advisors provides ATF and ITAR compliance services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail FFLs. The firm offers FFL and export licensing, deep record inspections, e4473 / NFA eForms, eBound Book software and delivers the largest online ATF and ITAR compliance training platform available. For additional information, visit www.OrchidAdvisors.com