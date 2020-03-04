Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has an exclusive sale on a four-pack of Phase 5 Tactical's best-selling AR-15 upgrade parts all for just $84.92 while supplies last. These are great additions to your existing self-defense rifle and all easy to install. Compare price here then check out the videos and photos below.

A Rainier Arms Exclusive Phase 5 Tactical AR-15 Lower Enhancement Package. Phase 5 Tactical AR-15 Lower Enhancement Package includes: Phase 5 Magazine Release – Black (PMR-BLK)

Phase 5 Winter Trigger Guard (WTG)

Phase 5 Extended Bolt Release v3 (EBRv3)

Phase 5 Sloped Quick Disconnect End Plate (SQD-EP) Phase 5 Magazine Release – Black (PMR-BLK) The Phase 5™ PMR is a CNC machined 6061-T6 billet aluminum magazine release button. Easy to install, the PMR is a drop in component that replaces the Mil-Spec magazine release button. Including a textured angle serration design on the button face, the PMR adds style and keeps the function of a Mil-Spec button.

Fits AR 5.56/.223 and 7.62/.308 receivers. Phase 5 Winter Trigger Guard (WTG) The newly revised Phase 5™ Winter Trigger Guard (WTG™) is Billet Aluminum and aggressively styled, but creates more space in the trigger area—a useful feature when wearing gloves or when running other components like the Extended Bolt Release V1 or EBRv3. The WTG™ combines form and function. Phase 5 Extended Bolt Release v3 (EBRv3)

The Extended Bolt Release Version 3 was designed to be compatible with all mil spec AR-15/M16 receiver sets as well as many billet, side charging, and even left-handed weapons.

The EBRv3 gives the operator the ability to reload quicker, clear jams more efficiently, and eliminates unnecessary hand movements during some operations by extending the lever into the trigger well for access on the right side of the weapon. Like it’s predecessors, this is a one-piece replacement part for the mil spec bolt catch found in all AR-15/M16 lower parts kits and is a great upgrade for both right and left-handed shooters. The Phase 5 Extended Bolt Releases are depended on and trusted by tactical trainers and LE officers worldwide. Phase 5 Sloped Quick Disconnect End Plate (SQD-EP) The Phase 5 Sloped Quick Disconnect End Plate (SQD-EP) was designed to replace the standard AR15/M4 carbine end plate. While still meeting the requirements of the original design, the SQD-EP is lighter and QD Swivel compatible. Accepts all push button QD swivels and QD slings.

QD mount is at a 30 Degree angle from the lower receiver to allow a 360 Degree rotation for ambidextrous use.

Lighter than the standard stamped steel receiver extension end plate (0.39 oz vs. 0.48 oz). Pull force rating= 200lbs Proudly made in the USA from raw billet 7075-T6 Aluminum.

