SecureIt Gun Safe’s Fast Box Model 47 Vertical Bundle $314.00

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- New gun owners or old gun owners looking for secure storage or maybe decentralizing your current inventory, SecureIt Guns Safe has a sale on the Fast Box Model 47 Vertical Bundle for just $315.00. This package includes room for Storage for 2 Long Guns and comes with a bin for smalls and a pair of vertical gun supports.

The Fast Box Model 47 Vertical Bundle provides storage for firearms up to 46-½” in self-defense applications. This bundle includes: Fast Box™ Model 47

A Medium Bin with Divider

Vertical Kit (Storage for 2 Long Guns) HIGHLIGHTS Fast Access

FAST BOX offers fast access in tight quarters while securing your firearms

Decentralize Your Firearms

FAST BOX allows you to keep firearms throughout your home in strategic locations

Under-Bed Fast Access

FAST BOX 47 is designed to go under your bed

Expand Capacity with the Vertical Kit

With the FAST BOX Vertical Kit, you can store up to 2 firearms vertically using the SecureIt CradeGrid™ system FEATURES Provides secure storage with fast access

Designed to be easily hidden

Bolt together for stacked or locker style storage

Efficient design offers ample room for additional handgun and ammo storage

13″ depth allows storage with scope and magazine attached to the rifle

Neoprene pad cushions weapon

Key Override IN THE BOX Heavy-duty all-welded steel FAST BOX

Louvered back panel grid

Medium Bin with Divider

Vertical Kit

2 Upper Saddles

1 Stock Base (Supports 2 Rifles) Pre-drilled holes allow mounting under beds or other key locations, or for bolting multiple Fast Boxes together.

