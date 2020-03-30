Stoeger PCP XM1 Air Rifle Wins Red Dot Award for Product Design 2020

Accokeek, MD -(AmmoLand.com)- The Stoeger PCP XM1 Air Rifle received the prestigious 2020 Red Dot Award for best Product Design in the Compressed-Air Rifle category. Decided upon by an international jury of experts, the seal of approval goes to products that feature outstanding design. The formal awards banquet is set for June 22 at Essen, Germany.

For more than 60 years, the Red Dot Award has been providing a platform for designers and companies to assess good design. Using a jury of experienced experts, more than 6,500 products underwent individual testing from jury members to select the winners for the distinction.

“From concept to final production, we designed the XM1 with optimal form and function to deliver the ultimate in ergonomics and performance,” said Keith Heinlein, Stoeger product manager. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award and are looking forward to bringing other innovative designs to the market.”

Powered by an integrated, rechargeable 2,900 psi tank (200 BAR), the XM1 can shoot approximately 50 shots per charge. The air rifle can be charged with a hand pump or with an air tank with the included adaptor. Using alloy pellets, the air rifle boasts muzzle velocities of 1,200 fps (17 cal.) and 1,000 (.22 cal.). The removable, rotary magazine for the .22 cal. holds seven pellets while the .17 cal. magazine holds up to nine for quick follow-up shots on targets or small game. The Thridion Pro Adaptive Checkering on the bolt lever delivers a sure grip while chambering a pellet.

The thumbhole, synthetic stock features a design based on Stoeger's “Human Tech Design” philosophy. Strategically-placed Pro Adaptive Checkering along the ergonomic stock provides a sure grip for virtually every shooting position. The XM1 takes ergonomics to the next level with the Multi Grip System that includes a standard and high cheekpiece and two different sized pistol grips. An adjustable trigger and buttstock pad with removable spacers provide a custom fit. To give shooters additional options to customize the air rifle, picatinny rails along both sides of the stock provide places to add accessories and store extra pellet magazines.

The XM1's base model, with a black, synthetic stock, features fiber-optic sights and is chambered for .17 cal. pellets. A suppressed model with an included 4 x 32 scope is available in .17 cal. and .22 cal. options. Also available is a suppressed model with scope in Realtree EDGE camo chambered for .22 cal. pellets.

To learn more about the Red Dot Award please visit https://www.red-dot.org/about-red-dot/.

To learn more about the Stoeger PCP XM1 or other Stoeger products, please visit www.stoegerindustries.com.

Shop Stoeger Arms Online at the following links:

About Stoeger Industries:

Stoeger firearms deliver affordability and quality. Make Stoeger your source for hunting, cowboy action shooting, and home defense firearms, including double-barrel over & under shotguns, side-by-sides, semi-autos, pump-actions, pistols, and accessories.

For more information on Stoeger Industries, please visit their website.