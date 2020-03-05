Vermont State Police Adopts SIG SAUER M400 Pro Rifles as Patrol Rifle

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the Vermont State Police has adopted the SIG SAUER M400 Pro Rifle as the official patrol rifle of the Vermont State Troopers. The Vermont State Police has jurisdiction for public safety throughout the Green Mountain State, with over 300 sworn state troopers.

“We chose the SIG SAUER M400 Pro Rifle because of the superior quality, reliability, and accuracy of the rifle. This was an ideal choice for our department because the firearm has been extensively tested for reliability in extreme conditions, and the service and support from SIG SAUER has been outstanding,” said Sergeant Eugene Duplissis, Head Firearm Instructor and Armorer, Vermont State Police. “Our Troopers transition to the M400 Pro has been flawless and motivating because of their familiarity with the platform, performance, reliability, accuracy, and capabilities of the rifle. Vermont State Troopers are proud to have this rifle and confident it will help them protect the people of Vermont.”

The SIG SAUER M400 Pro is an AR-platform rifle with a direct impingement gas operating system. The M400 features a full-length free-float M-LOK™ hand guard, enhanced SIG trigger, 6 position telescoping stock, a rotating lock bolt, and is chambered in 5.56 NATO.

“We are honored that the Vermont State Police has chosen to join the growing list of law enforcement across the country that are deploying the SIG SAUER M400 Pro,” said Tom Jankiewicz, Executive Vice president, Law Enforcement Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “Our commitment to the law enforcement community is to provide them with superior firearms to protect and serve their communities, and the quality, reliability, and performance of the M400 Pro truly exemplifies this commitment.”

