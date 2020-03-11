Vigil 1911 Series From Dan Wesson, Lighter-Weight and More Affordable

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- A more affordable entry into the Dan Wesson lineup of high-quality semi-automatics, the Vigil Series 1911 pistols are built around a forged aluminum frame with a stainless-steel slide. The round-top slide sports a tritium night sight on the front and a serrated tactical rear sight. The front strap is checkered at 25 lines per inch, as is the rear strap, and the Vigil's feature a rounded butt for comfortable carry.

The aluminum frame is a real weight saver, too, shaving off approximately six ounces in the Vigil Government-size compared to standard Government-size 1911s. All Vigil 1911's are made from premium components and feature a beveled magazine well, carry bevel treatment, undercut trigger guards, and hand-polished flats. The Dan Wesson triggers are crisp and creep-free and are set at 3.5 to 5 pounds. Each pistol comes with two magazines.

In addition to the government model with a five-inch barrel, Dan Wesson offers these Vigil options:

The Vigil Suppressor-Ready variant, a Government-sized 1911 with an extended, threaded barrel and high sights with a tritium front.

The Vigil Commander with a 4.25-inch barrel, and the same features as the Government-size Vigil. This shorter Commander drops a couple-ounces, making it a mid-sized pistol that is easier to carry on-body all day yet remains very accurate.

The Vigil CCO model, combining a sub-compact Officer frame with a compact Commander slide and barrel. Ideal for concealed carry, it is very light yet retains the sight radius of a Commander model, making it very shootable.

All Vigil models are also available in 9MM Luger, which adds another round to the ammunition capacity.

DW Vigil 45 ACP Specs:

SKU: 01832

Caliber: 45 ACP

Mag. Cap.: 8

Frame Material: Aluminum

Frame Finish: Duty Black

Slide Finish: Duty Black

Grip: Wood

Overall Length: 8.6 In.

Barrel Length: 5.0 In.

Width: 1.45 In.

Weight: 32.8 Oz.

Sights: Front Night Sight, Tactical Rear

Safety Elements: Manual Thumb and Grip Safety

MSRP: $1,298.00

DW Vigil 9MM Specs:

SKU: 01833

Caliber: 9MM Luger

Mag. Cap.: 9

Frame Material: Aluminum

Frame Finish: Duty Black

Slide Finish: Duty Black

Grip: Wood

Overall Length: 8.6 In.

Barrel Length: 5.0 In.

Width: 1.45 In.

Weight: 32.8 Oz.

Sights: Front Night Sight, Tactical Rear

Safety Elements: Manual Thumb and Grip Safety

MSRP: $1,298.00

DW Vigil 45 ACP Suppressor-Ready Specs:

SKU: 01830

Caliber: 45 ACP

Mag. Cap.: 8

Frame Material: Aluminum

Frame Finish: Duty Black

Slide Finish: Duty Black

Grip: Wood

Overall Length: 9.4 In.

Barrel Length: 5.75 In.

Width: 1.45 In.

Weight: 33.6 Oz.

Sights: High Front Night Sight, Tactical Rear

Safety Elements: Manual Thumb and Grip Safety

MSRP: $1,397

DW Vigil 9MM Suppressor-Ready Specs:

SKU: 01831

Caliber: 9MM Luger

Mag. Cap.: 9

Frame Material: Aluminum

Frame Finish: Duty Black

Slide Finish: Duty Black

Grip: Wood

Overall Length: 9.4 In.

Barrel Length: 5.75 In.

Width: 1.45 In.

Weight: 33.6 Oz.

Sights: High Front Night Sight, Tactical Rear

Safety Elements: Manual Thumb and Grip Safety

MSRP: $1,397.00

DW Vigil 45 ACP Commander Specs:

SKU: 01834

Caliber: 45 ACP

Mag. Cap.: 8

Frame Material: Aluminum

Frame Finish: Duty Black

Slide Finish: Duty Black

Grip: Wood

Overall Length: 7.9 In.

Barrel Length: 4.25 In.

Width: 1.45 In.

Weight: 30.5 Oz.

Sights: Front Night Sight, Tactical Rear

Safety Elements: Manual Thumb and Grip Safety

MSRP: $1,298.00

DW Vigil 9MM Commander Specs:

SKU: 01835

Caliber: 9MM Luger

Mag. Cap.: 9

Frame Material: Aluminum

Frame Finish: Duty Black

Slide Finish: Duty Black

Grip: Wood

Overall Length: 7.9 In.

Barrel Length: 4.25 In.

Width: 1.45 In.

Weight: 30.5 Oz.

Sights: Front Night Sight, Tactical Rear

Safety Elements: Manual Thumb and Grip Safety

MSRP: $1,298.00

DW Vigil CCO 45 ACP Specs:

SKU: 01836

Caliber: 45 ACP

Mag. Cap.: 7

Frame Material: Aluminum

Frame Finish: Duty Black

Slide Finish: Duty Black

Grip: Wood

Overall Length: 7.9 In.

Barrel Length: 4.25 In.

Width: 1.45 In.

Weight: 29.5 Oz.

Sights: Front Night Sight, Tactical Rear

Safety Elements: Manual Thumb and Grip Safety

MSRP: $1,298.00

DW Vigil CCO 9MM Specs:

SKU: 01837

Caliber: 9MM Luger

Mag. Cap.: 8

Frame Material: Aluminum

Frame Finish: Duty Black

Slide Finish: Duty Black

Grip: Wood

Overall Length: 7.9 In.

Barrel Length: 4.25 In.

Width: 1.45 In.

Weight: 29.5 Oz.

Sights: High Night Sight, Tactical Rear

Safety Elements: Manual Thumb and Grip Safety

MSRP: $1,298.00

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA's Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM.