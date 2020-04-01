Caldwell Hydrosled Gun Rack, $187.59 – Lowest Price Ever!!! Exclusive CODE

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Our great friends at Caldwell coming through once more. Caldwell Hydrosled Gun Rack just $187.59 with coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out and FREE shipping. Lowest Price Ever, you save $80.00!!! Exclusive CODE! Read our review of the HydroSled here.

The Caldwell® HYDROSLED™ is the most innovative shooting rest on the market today, eliminating 95% of felt recoil. The HYDROSLED™ has the ability to fill an onboard reservoir with your choice of media. There is no longer the need to carry heavy lead bags or weights to the range. Simply fill the 2-gallon reservoir with water, sand or pebbles, and you are good to go. The HYDROSLED™ is adjustable to accommodate nearly all rifles and shotguns including lever-action rifles and AR platforms with detachable magazines. This shooting rest utilizes a proven rack and pinion elevation ram for precise adjustments, along with fine windage and elevation adjustment knobs. An advanced rear recoil pad protects the firearm and shooter while the front retention strap eliminates muzzle jump. Caldwell’s proprietary HYDROSLED™ is specifically engineered to eliminate the variables that make you miss.

The Caldwell Hydrosled Gun Rack is well-reviewed:

Caldwell Hydrosled Gun Rack Deal Cart Check

