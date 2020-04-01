CMP Announces Cancellation of All Activities Until May 4

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Civilian Marksmanship Program has announced the cancellation of ALL activities at its Alabama and Ohio armories, offices, stores, worksites, marksmanship centers and the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park until Monday, May 4, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

These cancellations reflect protocol set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state governors.

“As a company we pride ourselves in doing what we say we will do – and looking out for our employee, customer and participant well-being is Priority One,” said Judith Legerski, CMP Board Chairman.

Mrs. Legerski and CMP Chief Operating Officer, Mark Johnson, communicated to its staff today that all CMP facilities will remain closed until Monday, May 4. It is in the CMP’s best interest to protect its staff, customers and participants during this unprecedented health safety event.

In closing, Mrs. Legerski recommended to its staff to “Take care of yourselves and your families. Stay home – this is not a time for travel. Be smart. Follow social distancing guidelines when dealing with others. We know you can meet this challenge.”

The CMP will continue to monitor the current environment and follow practices in the best interest of our staff, customers and participants.

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.