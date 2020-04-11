Demanding Moms Don’t Realize They’ve Lost the Culture War

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-After Americans bought more than 2 million guns last month, the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to create public service announcements that extol the virtues of safe gun storage.

Other Moms chapters are following suit.

I have a couple questions about the demanding moms’ demand.

First, why can’t Moms Demand Action or their parent organization — Everytown for Gun Safety — produce the PSAs?

They both describe themselves as grassroots gun safety groups. They should be chock-full of gun safety expertise, right?

And why should taxpayers foot the bill, especially since both organizations have ready access to Bloomberg money?

In fact, the former New York City mayor and multi-billionaire created both groups overnight, out of thin air. To describe either group as grassroots is disingenuous. I think astroturf is more accurate.

Their lack of gun safety experts, in my opinion, stems from the fact that they don’t care about gun safety. They’re all about disarmament. Always have been, always will be. I’m guessing most of their members have never even touched a firearm, much less know anything about how to operate one safely.

And the group’s desperate request of Gov. DeSantis is as telling as the fact that one in 20 households ignored the moms’ rhetoric and went out and bought a firearm last month, including, we’re told, a few folks who used to be staples at the demanding moms’ rallies.

As a result, both groups are struggling for relevancy, since the entire country ignored their pleas.

Folks realized that when there’s a chance you may need to defend yourself or your family, a firearm is a pretty handy thing to have around.

The fact that the groups continue to blather means they haven’t learned their lesson, and they haven’t realized that they’re out of step with the rest of the country.

They have nothing to offer except red t-shirts and a plea for safe-storage PSAs, which they want someone else to pay for.

They’re like a crying toddler fussing on the floor of a grocery store aisle. Millions of Americans just ignored the caterwauling and walked around the tyke, thankful they don’t have to put up with crap like that at home.

About:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org